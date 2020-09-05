Around the NFL

New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 12:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are releasing Lamar Miller, per a source informed of the decision.

Miller is just over a year removed from an ACL injury that wiped out his entire 2019 campaign.

The running back signed in New England at the start of training camp in August and came off the PUP list this Monday. His shot at making the final 53-man roster was hindered, given that he was on the field for just a week of practice.

The former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back has rushed for 800-plus yards the past five seasons in which he's played, including two 1,000-plus rushing years.

The Patriots backfield has dealt with injuries during training camp, including Sony Michel and second-year pro Damien Harris, who recently underwent surgery on his pinky finger.

New England signed Miller to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with $200,000 guaranteed. It's possible the Pats attempt to bring him back later on (veteran deals become guaranteed if they're on the roster for Week 1 but are not if re-signed thereafter). With expanded practice squads allowing for veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also possible Bill Belichick earmarks one of those spots for Miller.

Finally healthy, Miller should land a gig at some point this season in a backfield committee.

Related Content

Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension

The Texans and Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a new extension worth $160M over four new years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow
news

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday. 
Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis
news

Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis

Washington was early to rise on cut-down day with some somewhat surprising news, as it released safety Sean Davis and placed linebacker Reuben Foster on IR.
Dolphins cutting former first-round QB Josh Rosen
news

Dolphins cutting former first-round QB Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen is the odd quarterback out, again. The Dolphins are waiving the former first-round pick after unsuccessful attempts to trade him the past few days, Ian Rapoport reports.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington planning to keep QB Alex Smith on 53-man roster

Alex Smith didn't win Washington's starting quarterback job. But he is going to make its team. The QB's courageous comeback story will continue in D.C. as the Washington Football Team plans to keep him on its 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero reports.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Mitch Trubisky to be Bears' starting quarterback in Week 1

Mitch Trubisky is the winner of the Bears' QB competition, edging out Nick Foles to retain his job to start the 2020 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Cowboys defense end Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. They are the oddest of odd couples, Bill Belichick and Cam Newton. But this season of transition has brought them together in New England, where they've both got something to prove.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool, File)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton on being named starter: Now the real work starts

With the starting QB job secured, Cam Newton speaks on what it means for him to start fresh in New England and what its like to be coached by Bill Belichick.
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Broncos release veteran linebacker Todd Davis

Todd Davis rose from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion in Denver, but his time in the Mile High City has come to a close.
Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings
news

Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings

Yannick Ngakoue made it very clear over the course of the offseason he wanted out of Jacksonville. He found his freedom via trade last week. Now, he's just happy to be done with the pleas for a trade and back to playing football.
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Sam Sloman (1) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to go with rookie seventh-round pick Sam Sloman at kicker, Tom Pelissero reported. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL