New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

The New England Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are releasing Lamar Miller, per a source informed of the decision.

Miller is just over a year removed from an ACL injury that wiped out his entire 2019 campaign.

The running back signed in New England at the start of training camp in August and came off the PUP list this Monday. His shot at making the final 53-man roster was hindered, given that he was on the field for just a week of practice.

The former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back has rushed for 800-plus yards the past five seasons in which he's played, including two 1,000-plus rushing years.

The Patriots backfield has dealt with injuries during training camp, including Sony Michel and second-year pro Damien Harris, who recently underwent surgery on his pinky finger.

New England signed Miller to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with $200,000 guaranteed. It's possible the Pats attempt to bring him back later on (veteran deals become guaranteed if they're on the roster for Week 1 but are not if re-signed thereafter). With expanded practice squads allowing for veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also possible Bill Belichick earmarks one of those spots for Miller.