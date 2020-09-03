Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury.
Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
ESPN first reported the news.
The injury could force Harris to miss the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The second-year back appeared slated to start the season with a sizable role alongside Sony Michel, who also dealt with offseason foot surgery. The duo traded first-team reps for portions of training camp.
Harris looked to have a shot to be the lead back, but the injury is a setback. The pinky issue coincided with Lamar Miller coming off the PUP list. If Harris' injury lingers into Week 1, Miller could make the squad and take some of those early-season snaps ticketed for Harris.