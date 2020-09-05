Joe Flacco passes physical, makes Jets' 53-man roster to start season

Joe Flacco avoided the PUP list to start the 2020 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Flacco was informed he's being placed on the active roster, per a source informed of the move.

The team later confirmed Flacco passed his physical and is on the 53-man roster.

The Jets released two other backup quarterbacks, David Fales and Mike White. Rookie James Morgan is also on the roster.

New York signed Flacco to be a veteran backup and mentor to Sam Darnold despite a neck injury that knocked Flacco out for much of the 2019 season. The team knew he probably wouldn't be ready for Week 1 when they signed him. Flacco has not yet practiced in a Jets uniform.