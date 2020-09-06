Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

A number of NFL teams scoured the waiver wire to see what talent was available following yesterday's cutdown deadline.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that, over the past 10 years, the average number of post-cutdown waiver claims league-wide was 41. Sunday's 17 claims are a far cry from that figure. The following players were claimed as follows:
- Atlanta Falcons: T Timon Parris (from Washington)
- Carolina Panthers: DB Rasul Douglas and DE Shareef Miller (from Philadelphia), T Trenton Scott (from L.A. Chargers)
- Cincinnati Bengals: G Deion Calhoun (from Miami)
- Cleveland Browns: DE Joe Jackson (from Dallas), DT Vincent Taylor (from Buffalo)
- Dallas Cowboys: WR Malik Turner (from Green Bay)
- Indianapolis Colts: TE Noah Togiai (from Philadelphia)
- Los Angeles Rams: LB Justin Hollins (from Denver)
- Minnesota Vikings: LB Ryan Connelly (from N.Y. Giants)
- New York Giants: T Jackson Barton and Adrian Colbert (from Kansas City), WR Damion Ratley (from Cleveland)
- Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jason Huntley (from Detroit)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Dobbs (from Jacksonville)
- Seattle Seahawks: LB D'Andre Walker (from Tennessee)
Among the notable omissions from this list are LB Shaquem Griffin, CB Sidney Jones and WRs Ryan Switzer and Hakeem Butler.
Here are other news stories Around the NFL is monitoring:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported per informed sources.
- The Miami Dolphins are adding troubled receiver Antonio Callaway to their practice squad, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing linebacker Javin White to their practice squad, Garafolo reported. White drew praise from the coaching staff in camp, he added. Running back Dare Ogunbowale, who was released by the Bucs on Saturday, is visiting the Raiders, per Rapoport.
- The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign former Packers WR and fan favorite Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, Pelissero reported per an informed source.
- The Steelers have waived QB Duck Hodges and safety Curtis Riley after claiming Dobbs and signing safety Sean Davis.
- The Bengals are re-signing QB Brandon Allen to their practice squad and waiving guard Alex Redmond, Pelissero reported per informed sources.
- In response to their waiver claims, the Giants have released receiver Corey Coleman and offensive lineman Chade Slade, and waived safety Sean Chandler.
- The Browns waived defensive tackle Eli Ankou and tight end Pharoah Brown.
- The Eagles have released cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.