Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

A number of NFL teams scoured the waiver wire to see what talent was available following yesterday's cutdown deadline.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that, over the past 10 years, the average number of post-cutdown waiver claims league-wide was 41. Sunday's 17 claims are a far cry from that figure. The following players were claimed as follows:

Atlanta Falcons: T Timon Parris (from Washington)

(from Washington) Carolina Panthers: DB Rasul Douglas and DE Shareef Miller (from Philadelphia), T Trenton Scott (from L.A. Chargers)

and DE (from Philadelphia), T (from L.A. Chargers) Cincinnati Bengals: G Deion Calhoun (from Miami)

(from Miami) Cleveland Browns: DE Joe Jackson (from Dallas), DT Vincent Taylor (from Buffalo)

(from Dallas), DT (from Buffalo) Dallas Cowboys: WR Malik Turner (from Green Bay)

(from Green Bay) Indianapolis Colts: TE Noah Togiai (from Philadelphia)

(from Philadelphia) Los Angeles Rams: LB Justin Hollins (from Denver)

(from Denver) Minnesota Vikings: LB Ryan Connelly (from N.Y. Giants)

(from N.Y. Giants) New York Giants: T Jackson Barton and Adrian Colbert (from Kansas City), WR Damion Ratley (from Cleveland)

and (from Kansas City), WR (from Cleveland) Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jason Huntley (from Detroit)

(from Detroit) Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Dobbs (from Jacksonville)

(from Jacksonville) Seattle Seahawks: LB D'Andre Walker (from Tennessee)

Among the notable omissions from this list are LB Shaquem Griffin, CB Sidney Jones and WRs Ryan Switzer and Hakeem Butler.

Here are other news stories Around the NFL is monitoring: