Practice squad tracker: NFL teams announce practice rosters

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all 32 practice squads around the NFL. This list will be updated in real time as practice squads are announced. As a reminder, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, practice squads have expanded to 16 players for the 2020 season, including six spots for players of any experience level. Navigate to your team by clicking on the divisions below:
AFC EAST
WR Antonio Callaway (via Ian Rapoport).
AFC NORTH
DE Freedom Akinmoladun, QB Brandon Allen, DE Amani Bledsoe, DE Kendall Futrell, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, OT Josh Knipfel, DT Kahlil McKenzie, WR Stanley Morgan, HB Jacques Patrick, CB Winston Rose, TE Mason Schreck, WR Scotty Washington and TE Mitchell Wilcox.
QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey.
AFC SOUTH
AFC WEST
DB Rodney Clemons, LB Omari Cobb, WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Maurice Ffrench, WR Joe Fortson, LB Darius Harris, DB Lavert Hill, DT Braxton Hoyett, DB Chris Lammons, WR Kalija Lipscomb, QB Matt Moore, QB Jordan Ta'amu, RB DeAndre Washington, DE Tim Ward and C Darryl Williams.
LB Asmar Bilal, RB Darius Bradwell, CB John Brannon, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jeff Cotton, NT Breiden Fehoko, G Nate Gilliam, G Ryan Groy, WR Tyron Johnson, DE Jessie Lemonier, DB Quenton Meeks, FB Gabe Nabers, DT TJ Smith, C/G Cole Toner and CB Donte Vaughn.
NFC EAST
NFC NORTH
FB Jake Bargas, OT Blake Brandel, QB Jake Browning, OL Aviante Collins, TE Brandon Dillon, CB Mark Fields, OL Kyle Hinton, WR Alexander Hollins, OL Brett Jones, LB Blake Lynch, CB Nate Meadors, S Josh Metellus and QB Nate Stanley
*three spots remain*
NFC SOUTH
DB Delrick Abrams Jr., QB Kurt Benkert, DB Jamal Carter, DE Austin Edwards, WR Juwan Green, DB Tyler Hall, OL Sean Harlow, DB Josh Hawkins, QB Kyle Lauletta, P Cameron Nizialek, TE Jared Pinkney, LB Edmond Robinson and WR Chris Rowland.
*three spots remain*
LB Joe Bachie, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Andrew Dowell, WR Bennie Fowler III, TE Garrett Griffin, CB Kemon Hall, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DL Margus Hunt, WR Juwan Johnson, RB Tony Jones Jr., OL John Leglue, TE Tommy Stevens, OL Calvin Throckmorton, G/C Cameron Tom and DB Keith Washington II.
QB Josh Rosen (Pelissero/Garafolo)
NFC WEST
WR River Cracraft, S Johnathan Cyprien, DL Darrion Daniels, OL Hroniss Grasu, TE Chase Harrell, CB Tim Harris Jr., RB JaMycal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Jauan Jennings, CB Dontae Johnson, DL Dion Jordan, S Jared Mayden, OL Dakoda Shepley, OL William Sweet, LB Joe Walker and WR Kevin White.