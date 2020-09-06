Practice squad tracker: NFL teams announce practice rosters

Published: Sep 06, 2020 at 03:02 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all 32 practice squads around the NFL. This list will be updated in real time as practice squads are announced. As a reminder, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, practice squads have expanded to 16 players for the 2020 season, including six spots for players of any experience level. Navigate to your team by clicking on the divisions below:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

WR Antonio Callaway (via Ian Rapoport).

New England Patriots
New England Patriots


New York Jets
New York Jets


AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens


Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

DE Freedom Akinmoladun, QB Brandon Allen, DE Amani Bledsoe, DE Kendall Futrell, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, OT Josh Knipfel, DT Kahlil McKenzie, WR Stanley Morgan, HB Jacques Patrick, CB Winston Rose, TE Mason Schreck, WR Scotty Washington and TE Mitchell Wilcox.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers


AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars


Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans


AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

DB Rodney Clemons, LB Omari Cobb, WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Maurice Ffrench, WR Joe Fortson, LB Darius Harris, DB Lavert Hill, DT Braxton Hoyett, DB Chris Lammons, WR Kalija Lipscomb, QB Matt Moore, QB Jordan Ta'amu, RB DeAndre Washington, DE Tim Ward and C Darryl Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders


Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

LB Asmar Bilal, RB Darius Bradwell, CB John Brannon, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jeff Cotton, NT Breiden Fehoko, G Nate Gilliam, G Ryan Groy, WR Tyron Johnson, DE Jessie Lemonier, DB Quenton Meeks, FB Gabe Nabers, DT TJ Smith, C/G Cole Toner and CB Donte Vaughn.


NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys


New York Giants
New York Giants


Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles


Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team


NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions


Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

FB Jake Bargas, OT Blake Brandel, QB Jake Browning, OL Aviante Collins, TE Brandon Dillon, CB Mark Fields, OL Kyle Hinton, WR Alexander Hollins, OL Brett Jones, LB Blake Lynch, CB Nate Meadors, S Josh Metellus and QB Nate Stanley

*three spots remain*

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

DB Delrick Abrams Jr., QB Kurt Benkert, DB Jamal Carter, DE Austin Edwards, WR Juwan Green, DB Tyler Hall, OL Sean Harlow, DB Josh Hawkins, QB Kyle Lauletta, P Cameron Nizialek, TE Jared Pinkney, LB Edmond Robinson and WR Chris Rowland.

*three spots remain*

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers


New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

LB Joe Bachie, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Andrew Dowell, WR Bennie Fowler III, TE Garrett Griffin, CB Kemon Hall, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DL Margus Hunt, WR Juwan Johnson, RB Tony Jones Jr., OL John Leglue, TE Tommy Stevens, OL Calvin Throckmorton, G/C Cameron Tom and DB Keith Washington II.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Josh Rosen (Pelissero/Garafolo)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

WR River Cracraft, S Johnathan Cyprien, DL Darrion Daniels, OL Hroniss Grasu, TE Chase Harrell, CB Tim Harris Jr., RB JaMycal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Jauan Jennings, CB Dontae Johnson, DL Dion Jordan, S Jared Mayden, OL Dakoda Shepley, OL William Sweet, LB Joe Walker and WR Kevin White.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks


