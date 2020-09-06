Former Browns WR Antonio Calloway to join Dolphins practice squad

Antonio Callaway has earned a chance to resurrect his NFL career.

The Florida native is returning home after agreeing to sign with the Dolphins practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. He added that Callaway is suspended for the first seven games of the 2020 season, but can still attend meetings and do his injury rehab.

In response to the news, Calloway's agent Malki Kawa told Rapoport, "I'm so proud of the work Antonio has done in the last several months to put himself in this position with a second chance with his hometown team."

Miami brought Calloway in for a workout on Friday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Sunday's development bodes well for Calloway's road back to league.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Browns in 2018, the former Florida Gator impressed his rookie season, playing in all 16 games (11 starts) and registering 43 receptions for 586 yards and five TDs.

Calloway's second season in Cleveland proved disastorous as the promising wideout missed the first four games after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was activated prior to Week 5 and, after playing in four games, was released on Nov. 14 after showing up late to meetings and practice. Calloway was facing a 10-game suspension at the time of his release, which he unsuccessfully tried to appeal.