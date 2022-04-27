2022 NFL Draft: A sneak peek at Daniel Jeremiah's final mock of the first round

Just one day remains before the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas.
Seldom is there a draft with this much mystery and uncertainty, beginning right at the top with the No. 1 overall pick.
With anticipation on high and intrigue following suit, Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft will be unveiled in an NFL Network special at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Here's a sneak peek of what DJ's forecasting for one of the most unpredictable drafts in memory.
Two QBs picked in Round 1, none in the top half
The 2022 NFL Draft's quarterback crop certainly isn't the most celebrated group, but it's already made for a roller coaster of conundrums, curiosity and complete indecision. Pitt's Kenny Pickett is widely seen as the most pro-ready signal-caller available, but Liberty's Malik Willis could have the highest upside. Will they be the two QBs coming off the board in DJ's Round 1 mock? Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder has been gaining some steam. To a certain extent, so too has North Carolina's Sam Howell.
Just as intriguing: Which two teams does DJ have taking the quarterback plunge in Round 1? There's no shortage of QB-needy clubs -- the Lions, Panthers, Falcons, Commanders, Saints and Steelers, to name a few -- but who'll address the position on Thursday night?
Four wide receivers taken in the top 11
There are six wide receivers ranked in Jeremiah's top 25, but just two in his top 10. Still, he sees an early run at the position, with a quartet of WRs coming off the board inside the first 11 selections. If the 2020 NFL Draft is an indication, teams' receiver rankings typically vary significantly. Hence why the Cowboys are still smiling ear to ear about CeeDee Lamb falling to them and the Eagles will forever be answering the quandary of why they let Justin Jefferson get past them.
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London seem like good bets to come off the board pretty early, but who else could? Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Chris Olave, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Penn State's Jahan Dotson all appear to be in the first-round mix, but who's part of DJ's elite 11?
Kyle Hamilton falls into a playoff team's lap
With so much uncertainty throughout the '22 class, Hamilton could arguably be the most ready-made star. He boasts Pro Bowl potential and all the tools to make an instant impact in a variety of ways. Despite his impressive skill set, the Notre Dame product could drop due to A) a lack of positional value as a safety and/or B) an underwhelming 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Consequently, the versatile defender could drop into the gleeful grasp of a contender. The Eagles are the first 2021 playoff team on the board. Is Hamilton bound for Philly by way of South Bend? Could he slide all the way into the 20s?
Four cornerbacks come off the board
With the wealth of enticing prospects at wide receiver, edge and along the offensive line in this year's class, maybe the talent at cornerback is getting overlooked. But how many cover men will go in Round 1?
Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. have drawn plenty of attention, but who's going to grab them -- and when? After those two, there's a glut of intriguing cover men offering different measurables, playing styles and skill sets, including Washington's Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, Clemson's Andrew Booth, Florida's Kaiir Elam and Auburn's Roger McCreary. This explains why some mock drafts feature a major run on CBs. But DJ only has four going in Round 1 -- who'll they be?
Georgia leads all schools with four first-rounders
Less than four months after Georgia won the program's first national title since 1980, the Bulldogs are poised to win the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, too. With such a throng of talent, though, which Dawgs are going to hear their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night? Jeremiah predicts four will receive this honor.
From potential top pick Travon Walker to safety Lewis Cine, no fewer than six Georgia products rank among DJ's top 40 prospects. While four first-rounders from one school is a robust number, it will be interesting to see which UGA studs Jeremiah omits from the first 32 picks. Walker, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Cine have winning pedigrees and eye-opening talent, but DJ doesn't envision all of them going on Thursday night. Who falls out of Round 1?
Before Daniel Jeremiah's FINAL mock draft is revealed, catch up on his latest, Version 3.0.
Also, check out DJ's top 150 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.