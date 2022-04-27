2022 NFL Draft: A sneak peek at Daniel Jeremiah's final mock of the first round

Two QBs picked in Round 1, none in the top half

The 2022 NFL Draft's quarterback crop certainly isn't the most celebrated group, but it's already made for a roller coaster of conundrums, curiosity and complete indecision. Pitt's Kenny Pickett is widely seen as the most pro-ready signal-caller available, but Liberty's Malik Willis could have the highest upside. Will they be the two QBs coming off the board in DJ's Round 1 mock? Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder has been gaining some steam. To a certain extent, so too has North Carolina's Sam Howell.

Just as intriguing: Which two teams does DJ have taking the quarterback plunge in Round 1? There's no shortage of QB-needy clubs -- the Lions, Panthers, Falcons, Commanders, Saints and Steelers, to name a few -- but who'll address the position on Thursday night?

Four wide receivers taken in the top 11

There are six wide receivers ranked in Jeremiah's top 25, but just two in his top 10. Still, he sees an early run at the position, with a quartet of WRs coming off the board inside the first 11 selections. If the 2020 NFL Draft is an indication, teams' receiver rankings typically vary significantly. Hence why the Cowboys are still smiling ear to ear about CeeDee Lamb falling to them and the Eagles will forever be answering the quandary of why they let Justin Jefferson get past them.

Kyle Hamilton falls into a playoff team's lap

With so much uncertainty throughout the '22 class, Hamilton could arguably be the most ready-made star. He boasts Pro Bowl potential and all the tools to make an instant impact in a variety of ways. Despite his impressive skill set, the Notre Dame product could drop due to A) a lack of positional value as a safety and/or B) an underwhelming 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.