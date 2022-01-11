Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

A key play for Georgia, by one of many prospects for the 2022 NFL draft playing in the game, came when running back James Cook broke a 67-yard run to set up Georgia's first touchdown. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings RB ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿, has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February. Cook finished with 77 yards on six carries.

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a senior and another impressive draft prospect, helped anchor the line of scrimmage for a Bulldogs defense that held Alabama running back Brian Robinson, also Senior Bowl-bound, to 68 yards on 22 carries. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (four tackles, pass breakup), defensive back Lewis Cine (seven tackles) and defensive end Travon Walker (sack), all draft-eligible juniors who have yet to announce whether they'll file for 2022 draft eligibility, played key roles for the Bulldogs.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, one of college football's most explosive downfield threats, was injured on a 40-yard reception down the middle of the field and did not return. Williams took an awkward step after the catch and fell untouched by a defender, clutching his knee, but returned to the sideline without crutches to watch the second half. A junior, Williams also is a promising draft prospect, but has not announced whether he intends to file for early eligibility.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle of field goals, highlighted by defensive stalwarts on both teams, as Alabama led 9-6 at the break.