Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out

KEY WEEK 1 METRICS:

58 defensive snaps

4 tackles, 1.0 sack

2 defensive stops, 1 QB pressure

1 INT (only rookie to have an INT in Week 1)





WEEK 1 OVERALL SCORE: 63





The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft showed glimpses of why he earned that status in the Jaguars' close loss to Washington. Raise your hand if you thought the NFL's only interception from a rookie in Week 1 would come from a defensive lineman ... and put your hand down if you were bold enough to lie to yourself like that. Walker, of course, made that absurd-sounding scenario a reality, showing remarkable instinct while detecting a Carson Wentz screen pass intended for Antonio Gibson and putting himself in position to secure the pick. That play increased the Jags' win probability by 28.6 percentage points. Walker also showed off his burst with a third-quarter sack of Wentz. He became the first rookie to have one-plus sack and one or more interceptions in Week 1 since T.J. Watt back in 2017.