Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'

Holland has a vision of one day soon teaming with the 29-year-old Howard to form what is considered the NFL's best safety-cornerback duo. Holland said the Los Angeles Chargers' tandem of Derwin James and J.C. Jackson holds that title now, but he's determined to reach their level.

"That would be pretty cool. It's all on me. X (Howard) is already there. The pressure is on me to get to his level," Holland said. "I thrive off that pressure. I love that pressure. I'd rather it be on me than somebody else. If I do mess up, I have something to work on. If I don't, then we'll celebrate it. That pressure is fuel; you might as well lean into it."

Clearly, Holland is confident in his ability, but many others see the same potential in him, including Howard.

"The sky's the limit for that guy," Howard said. "You can see him fly to the ball. Everything you see him do, you feel like he's been here for like 10 years."

Holland recently has emerged as the voice of the Dolphins' secondary both on and off the field. He's regularly seen coaching up players. Meanwhile, Howard helps players behind the scenes with technique and tips and remains the team's best defender. Despite a contrast in leadership styles, both Holland and Howard were voted first-time captains by their teammates this summer.

But Holland isn't afraid to tell Howard if he's out of position or playing the wrong assignment. He established that early on. During a joint practice versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Howard missed an assignment and, Howard said recently, Holland chirped at him for his mistake. Initially, Howard was upset. After all, Howard is the player in this defense, and Holland was a rookie. But Howard grew to respect Holland's boldness and vocal way of keeping everyone, including himself, accountable.

"We definitely grew a lot from that moment. He's my mentor and peer at the same time," Holland said. "He never ignores me if I'm trying to give him a tip, like I'm the young one. He's never condescending when he gives tips. He always listens. He's like that with everyone."

During a locker room conversation earlier this month that focused primarily on Holland and Howard, Holland saw one of his closest friends and teammates, safety Brandon Jones, walk by. It reminded him to make a point about the overall depth of Miami's defense -- one he believes can become a top-five unit -- and specifically talk up what the Holland-Jones duo can accomplish together. Holland came in one draft class after Jones, but the two have grown extremely close in a way Jones says is hard to explain, given that it happened so naturally. Jones, 24, said he considers himself and Holland a younger version of the Buffalo Bills' safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, remarking that they watched film of the duo (who are both 31) regularly last season.