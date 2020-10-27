Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Top five QBs under 25 I'd build around

Career stats: 5 games | 1-4 record as starter | 67.4 pct | 1,542 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 12 pass TD | 3 INT | 108.1 QB rating | 121 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 1 fumble lost





Herbert is as fearless as they come and I love watching him play because of it. In just five career starts, the rookie has already shown that he understands where to place the ball, how to throw receivers open and when to get the ball out. He's athletic in the pocket, subtly sliding away from pressure, and is a threat in the run game. He's not going to wow you with his running ability but defenses must account for his ability to take off.





The epitome of a touchdown-to-checkdown quarterback, Herbert isn't afraid to let it fly. He's thrown seven touchdowns on passes of at least 20 air yards (second to Wilson﻿'s nine), per Next Gen Stats. The fact that the Chargers have lost games to Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees by seven points or fewer (taking the Chiefs and Saints to overtime) with Herbert as the starter is saying something. Maybe Herbert is too young to know any better but his aggressiveness is one of his best qualities.