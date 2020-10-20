Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Nine players who should be pursued via trade

It seems there are no good answers for the 0-6 New York Jets right now, but all options should be on the table. This includes trading away ﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Darnold is just 11-19 in his career with the Jets, but he has proven he's a talented passer who can elevate an NFL offense. I think the Jets could get a Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3) for Darnold or possibly even a first-rounder. Who are the teams that should be considering such a move? Step right up New England, Minnesota and San Francisco. In New England, ﻿﻿Cam Newton﻿﻿ is due to become a free agent after this season and if the Patriots don't re-sign him, it'd be worth trying Darnold out for the remainder of his rookie deal (runs through 2021 with a fifth-year option for 2022) to see if he can jumpstart his career.





The Vikings are in a world of hurt financially when it comes to their rapidly declining quarterback. ﻿﻿Kirk Cousins﻿﻿ signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension in March, but it seems highly unlikely that the team would part ways with him this offseason given that doing so would result in $41 million in dead money counting against Minnesota's salary cap in 2021, according to Over the Cap. Might the Vikings trade for a QB with a high ceiling who's still playing on his rookie contract? They're going to have to do something because Cousins isn't getting it done, and backup ﻿﻿Sean Mannion﻿﻿ hardly seems like the answer.





As for the 49ers, I can envision a scenario in which John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan move on from ﻿﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿ this offseason. Garoppolo is under contract through 2022 but the 49ers would eat just $2.8 million in dead money in 2021 and $1.4 million in 2022 if they moved on without him next year, which is a lot more manageable than the figures the Vikings are facing with Cousins. To me, Darnold is a much better quarterback than Garoppolo and would make the 49ers' offense even more difficult to defend. Lynch and Shanahan aren't afraid to make bold moves, and I'd love to see Darnold get a fresh start on the West Coast in an offense that would get the best out of the young QB.