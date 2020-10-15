Around the NFL

Bengals WR A.J. Green doesn't want to be traded: 'We're building something special here'

Published: Oct 15, 2020 at 01:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Green's ballyhooed return has been a ghastly affair through five games.

The 32-year-old receiver has brutally struggled after missing all of last season due to an ankle injury. In five games, Green has complied 14 catches on 34 targets for 119 yards and zero scores. The past two weeks have been particularly gruesome. In those two tilts, Green generated one catch on six targets for three yards.

Sunday's loss to Baltimore seemed to boil up bad tidings. Green earned zero catches on one target while playing a season-low 42 percent of the snaps (28). The one target was a massive overthrow by Joe Burrow﻿, which led to an interception.

Given his role in the offense, Green was asked Thursday if he wants to remain in Cincy beyond the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

"Yeah, of course," he said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I think we're building something special here."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on NFL NOW that Green has not requested a trade.

Like a Boomer at a Gen Z party, Green looks completely lost in the Bengals' offense.

Tyler Boyd is now the clear No. 1 in Cincinnati, with rookie Tee Higgins taking on a larger role each week.

Even if Green wanted a trade out of Cincinnati, it's doubtful any team would pay for an aging receiver who can't get separation, is fighting the football, has a history of injury and is earning $17.9 million this year on the franchise tag. At most, the Bengals could cut the veteran as a parting gift for his years of loyal service if Green truly wanted out, which he insists he doesn't.

Green said a sideline video of him appearing to say he wanted a trade was inaccurate. The veteran did, however, admit he's frustrated.

The receiver, who injured his hamstring in training camp, added that it's not the injury that's holding back his production.

"It's fine. It is what it is. I'll be able to push through it," he said.

Whatever the issue, it's clear Green and Burrow haven't found a rapport. The rookie QB has taken blame for those struggles, but it's not as if Green is torching DBs regularly only to see balls go elsewhere.

Per Next Gen Stats, Green has earned a minuscule 1.7 yards per separation, fewest among all receivers in 2020 with at least 25 targets. He's generated 3 yards of separation on just 14.7 percent of his routes and 5 yards of separation on 2.9 percent, both are second-fewest among all receivers with 25-plus targets. Green's 41.2 percent catch rate is also worst among pass-catchers.

Green's 43.4 expected catch rate is also the worst in the NFL (min. 25 targets), which underscores the struggles between Burrow and Green finding chemistry.

Despite the frustration, Green hopes his role in the offense increases naturally.

"I don't want them to force me anything," he said. "I'm just happy to be back out there. I know it's going to come over time."

As Green tries to figure out his place in the Bengals offense, Higgins will continue to see a larger and larger role in the offense even if A.J. catches more than one pass every fortnight.

Related Content

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that as the country approaches cold and flu season, people can expect to see players, coaches and personnel miss practices and potentially games due to flu-like symptoms in an effort to rule out exposure to COVID-19.
news

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Brady-Rodgers: 'My quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams fired a playful shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore returns to practice with Cam Newton

One day after learning their best offensive player was returning, the Patriots' best defensive player did too. Cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was removed from the COVID-19 list, joining ﻿Cam Newton﻿ in practice Thursday. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star WR has not tested positive for COVID-19 but the team had him leave the facility as a precaution. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell; Chiefs, Dolphins also in mix

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is interested in running back Le'veon Bell. Bell was recently released by the New York Jets.
news

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out for the first time since suffering a devastating season-ending ankle injury. He thanked fans and said he'll be back stronger.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Super Bowl hangover 'frustrating' but has 'no correlation' with 49ers 2-3 start

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said injuries and no offseason have more to do with 2-3 start than the Super Bowl hangover.
news

Falcons working remotely Thursday after positive COVID-19 test

Atlanta had one confirmed positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, and the league is working to confirm one or more while contact tracing, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Matt Ryan not worried about future in Atlanta: 'We rent these lockers; we don't own them'

The Falcons fired the GM who selected ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ in the first round and the coach he's been with the past six seasons. The former NFL MVP is aware of the tenuous nature of football life.
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera: 'I have not quit' on Dwayne Haskins 

Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins last week but the Washington head coach insists he still has faith that the second-year quarterback can be molded into a franchise QB.
news

Falcons enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following player's placement on list

The Falcons became the second team to enter the intensive COVID-19 protocol  following the team's placement of rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta's most recent opponent, the Carolina Panthers, entered the intensive protocol earlier Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL