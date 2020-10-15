Bengals WR A.J. Green doesn't want to be traded: 'We're building something special here'

A.J. Green's ballyhooed return has been a ghastly affair through five games.

The 32-year-old receiver has brutally struggled after missing all of last season due to an ankle injury. In five games, Green has complied 14 catches on 34 targets for 119 yards and zero scores. The past two weeks have been particularly gruesome. In those two tilts, Green generated one catch on six targets for three yards.

Sunday's loss to Baltimore seemed to boil up bad tidings. Green earned zero catches on one target while playing a season-low 42 percent of the snaps (28). The one target was a massive overthrow by Joe Burrow﻿, which led to an interception.

Given his role in the offense, Green was asked Thursday if he wants to remain in Cincy beyond the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

"Yeah, of course," he said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I think we're building something special here."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on NFL NOW that Green has not requested a trade.

Like a Boomer at a Gen Z party, Green looks completely lost in the Bengals' offense.

Tyler Boyd is now the clear No. 1 in Cincinnati, with rookie Tee Higgins taking on a larger role each week.

Even if Green wanted a trade out of Cincinnati, it's doubtful any team would pay for an aging receiver who can't get separation, is fighting the football, has a history of injury and is earning $17.9 million this year on the franchise tag. At most, the Bengals could cut the veteran as a parting gift for his years of loyal service if Green truly wanted out, which he insists he doesn't.