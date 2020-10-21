Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at QB 'the best thing for' the Dolphins

Tua Time has officially commenced in South Beach.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa will be the team's starting quarterback when it returns from a Week 7 bye.

"We feel like that's the best thing for the team," Flores said. "We feel like through practice and meetings and walkthroughs that he's ready, and that's how we're going to move going forward."

Making the move now gives Tua ample time to prep before the Dolphins face the L.A. Rams in Week 8.

The timing comes as Ryan Fitzpatrick spearheaded back-to-back blowout wins over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. Flores insisted that the decision to turn to Tua had nothing to do with the veteran signal-caller.

"Fitz has done a great job," Flores said. "He's been productive. His leadership's been great. It's not an easy decision for me or us as an organization. But we felt like for the team now and moving forward, this is the move we need to make."

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut last week in the closing minutes of the blowout win. The lefty threw two passes, completing both. Fitzpatrick's rousing response to the rookie getting his first action underscored the veteran as a leader who understood the score. He was always a placeholder. He knew that and led accordingly.

"Look, Fitz has been great," Flores said. "He's been great really for the last year and a half. I don't know if there's anybody who's been more instrumental in trying to instill a culture and embody a lot of things we're looking from a toughness, competitiveness, team-first. ... He's made an impact on Tua (and) a lot of the players on this team. So I have a great respect for him, and that made this decision very tough, But at the end of the day, as a team, we felt like the best thing to do for our team now and moving forward was going with Tua. But I think Fitz and the way he handles himself and his impact on the team, it'll still be there. He's been a tremendous asset and leader for this team."

Tua suffered a season-ending hip injury last year at Alabama that thrust his future into question. The Dolphins were not worried about the medical aspect, selecting him No. 5 overall. Miami knew he might not be ready for the start of the season and had the luxury of waiting, with FitzMagic holding down the fort.