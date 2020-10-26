Kyler Murray leading Arizona Cardinals back to respectability

It has been a long road back to respectability for the Cardinals, whose last winning season and playoff appearance was 2015. Since then they have had three coaches and two franchise quarterbacks, with Murray replacing Josh Rosen, who was traded after only one season. Management has tried to rebuild with a sense of patient urgency, hoping to land impactful players in the draft while supplanting them with veteran free agents. Whether they will be able to build on Sunday remains to be seen, considering they lacked depth at key spots entering the season and still must find a way to compensate for the loss of Jones, one of the game's premier pass rushers. Running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ also left the game with an ankle injury. However, when you have a playmaker at quarterback, anything is possible.

Earlier in the week, in a Monday night win over the Cowboys, he was just 9-of-24 passing for 188 yards. Much was made about his season-low in completion percentage, but the discussion overlooked the fact that he was able to find a way to make plays when he didn't have his A game. He didn't force passes, opting instead to use his legs to pick up key first downs en route to 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Viewed a broader prism, it showed the strides he has made in the maturation process. His leadership also has shown growth. As a rookie last year he was more distant and reluctant to hold teammates accountable. Not so this year, which was evident when he showed his displeasure on the sideline after a pair of tight ends failed to block linebacker K.J. Wright on a bubble screen, resulting in lost yards. Even when he discussed the upcoming bye, he sounded like a different player.

"This is Year 2 for me, and understanding last year what happened, for me, there is no bye week," he said. "Last year we kind of treated it as if it was a bye week; this year, head stays down."

The Seahawks appear to be going through a transition of their own. For much of the last decade their formula for winning has been to be stingy on defense and to rely on Wilson's playmaking on offense. Wilson has lived up to his end of the deal, but the defense has struggled to make stops or put consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Their current situation doesn't prevent them from winning games, but it could block their path to a Super Bowl victory because defense often takes on heightened importance in the postseason. Consider 2013, when Peyton Manning, then with the Broncos, set a league record with 22 touchdown passes through the first six games of a season. He finished with 55 aerial scores that year but Denver was routed in the Super Bowl, 43-8, by Seattle.

Wilson now has 22 touchdown passes through six games, matching the mark that Manning set. And unless the Seahawks find some fixes to their defensive issues, they could fall short of their ultimate goal just as the 2013 Broncos did. As it is, they entered the game having beaten only one team (Miami) with a winning record. Two of their wins were against one-win teams (Atlanta and Minnesota) and two were against two-win clubs (Dallas and New England).

It's fair to ask if we really know just how good the Seahawks are at this point. Playoff good, sure. But good enough to make a run all the way? It's still too early to tell. For the Cardinals, this season is about continuing to lay the foundation and build on it. They've already matched their win total for last season, so in some respects they're playing with house money.