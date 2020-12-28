NFL Week 16 winners and losers: Steelers bounce back, Raiders complete collapse

The DMV native had already been quite disappointing in his two seasons with Washington, but he reached a new low over the past nine days. And now he's out of work altogether.

Following a Week 15 loss to Seattle in which Dwayne Haskins tossed a pair of interceptions, the second-year signal-caller went mask-less to what he called a "private birthday party" with his girlfriend. As the starting quarterback on a first-place team competing for a division title, Haskins not only let down his teammates, but he seriously disrespected his head coach. Ron Rivera has been battling cancer in the midst of a global pandemic, valiantly going about his job throughout ... and then his quarterback just throws caution to the wind for a night of revelry? Talk about clueless.

With Alex Smith still recovering from a calf injury, Washington was forced to start Haskins again in Week 16. Rivera understandably deduced that you can't punish the whole team for the tone-deaf actions of one man. Then again, maybe Rivera did punish everyone by starting Haskins. The 23-year-old threw two more picks and lost a fumble before getting benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke﻿, who hadn't thrown an NFL pass in two years. Despite Heinicke's inspired relief effort (12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown; three rushes for 22 yards), the Football Team lost to the Panthers, 20-13.