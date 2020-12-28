Browns still have hope despite Week 16 meltdown to Jets

With only one week left in the regular season and playoff races coming down to the wire, nobody in the NFL needs another cautionary tale. But the Browns are the starkest example yet of how quickly fortunes can change because of COVID-19, an experience shared earlier this season by, among others, the Ravens, who suffered the biggest outbreak of the season, the 49ers, who had to play the Packers while shorthanded, the Broncos, who played a game without a quarterback, and, on Saturday, the Lions -- who got demolished by the Buccaneers in part because their interim head coach and most of the defensive staff were all unavailable, forcing the team's head coach assistant/research and analysis to make the defensive play calls against Tom Brady, with predictable results.

The NFL made it clear to owners back in October that games would be postponed only for medical reasons, not competitive ones. That put the onus on teams to be scrupulously careful. Nobody doubted that players and coaches would continue to test positive for COVID-19 -- they are, after all, not living in a bubble. The challenge was to wear masks, social distance and avoid prolonged contact to prevent a rash of high-risk close contacts that could wipe out a position group. The Browns slipped up -- apparently by only the slightest bit -- and it still could cost them the playoffs. The protocols will not change once the playoffs start, either. Presumably, playoff teams would be highly motivated and disciplined to comply, but if the regular season has proven nothing else, it is that the NFL will keep the games on schedule no matter who is available, as long as there is no outbreak.

Luckily for the Browns, the rest of their season has been so impressive -- they had won five of their last six before Sunday -- that all was not lost. With negative tests, their receivers should be available next week, when they face the Steelers with another chance to clinch a wild-card spot. With a win, the Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Because the Steelers beat the Colts to win the AFC North on Sunday and the Chiefs locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed, it is possible Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will rest some of his starters, making the Browns' road a little easier. It is likely that, should the Browns win that game, the misadventures of players congregating in the recovery tub with at least one case of improper mask usage will go down as a head-shaking footnote to an otherwise thrilling turnaround season for the team.

Still, this was a peculiarly 2020 Browns loss, raising questions about why a playoff-contending team would still not be following protocols to the letter, and -- then -- why it abandoned the run in the first half of the game (the Browns had four yards rushing) even though it was the third-ranked rushing attack in the league.

"I got outcoached," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We got outplayed."

And, Stefanski said, "I wish we scored points, whether running or throwing, doesn't matter."

Stefanski gamely said the loss had nothing to do with missing much of the receiving corps, that the Browns "had all the guys we needed."

He did -- in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who rushed just nine times in the first half, while Mayfield attempted 24 passes, while the Browns fell behind, 13-3.