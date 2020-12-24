Around the NFL

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell won't coach vs. Bucs due to COVID-19 protocols

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions' interim to the interim coach will take charge Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that interim Darrell Bevell won't coach Saturday after being deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources informed of the situation.

Bevell becomes the first head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rapoport added that wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on game day as the interim-interim coach, per a source. Without Bevell, who is also the offensive coordinator, quarterback coach Sean Ryan will call offensive plays.

The Lions later announced the following coaching changes for Saturday:

Bevell said the league declined Detroit's request to postpone the game a day, when its interim coach would be out of quarantine.

"I know that we did push to have things that could help us, it's between the league and the club on that," Bevell told reporters. "I am disappointed, because if the game were Sunday, I would be able to be there."

The Lions have gone 1-2 with Bevell in charge after firing Matt Patricia following Week 12.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions kick off from Ford Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, airing exclusively on NFL Network.

