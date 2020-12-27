Steelers snap losing streak to win AFC North title

Ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a dramatic 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched an AFC North title in the process.

It's the Steelers' first division crown since 2017, which was also the last year in which Pittsburgh advanced to the playoffs. The Steelers could have clinched the division the Monday prior, but lost in startling fashion to the Cincinnati Bengals for their third setback in a row.

A season ago, the Steelers' playoff hopes extended to the final week of the season before they came up short of punching their postseason ticket.

This time around, the Steelers clinched their return trip to the postseason in Week 15 after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins and have now picked up a division crown with the stage set following an 11-0 start to the season, which was the franchise's finest of all-time.

Despite losing on Dec. 13 to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers (12-3) had already clinched a playoff berth after losses by the Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders that week. Now, the Steelers have finally earned some postseason acclaim by way of a victory.

Pittsburgh is the third AFC team to sew up a division, following the Chiefs and Bills.