NFL training camp 2020: 13 early storylines to watch

The contracts are a reminder that teams and players have different priorities than usual. At a time of such economic uncertainty, with the salary cap possibly lowering next offseason, players may be more inclined to take long-term security instead of trying to squeeze every last dollar out of their teams, which often includes a date with the franchise tag. Kittle is one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in football, even if his hard-earned contract doesn't fully reflect that. Clark, who got a bigger signing bonus and higher average salary, is nearly as unique at his position.

There isn't another true NFL nose tackle with the pass-rush skills Clark possesses. Like Kittle, he's improved every single season and just churned out a dominant 2019 campaign. In Za'Darius Smith and Clark, the Packers have two of the biggest game-wreckers at their respective positions playing next to each other for the foreseeable future. They figure to dominate the right side of Green Bay's offensive line in camp.

11) Billy Turner vs. Rick Wagner is a battle that should concern Packers fans. I assumed Wagner was the favorite to take over at right tackle for Bryan Bulaga after Green Bay guaranteed him $3.5 million this offseason, but the early days of camp indicate it's a battle with Turner. Either way, this looks like a big step down from Bulaga's 2019 play.

12) Alex Smith's remarkable comeback is not the only quarterback story in Washington. What Smith has overcome is worthy of the Comeback Player of the Year award, no matter what happens from here. Any natural apprehension about Smith getting on the field melts away when you see what it means to him and his family.

Smith's time away from football makes any projection a matter of guesswork, but coach Ron Rivera says he'll compete to play like anyone else. Rivera's comments on whether Dwayne Haskins would start at quarterback in the preseason opener -- if they had a preseason opener -- emphasized how open the position remains.

"It would've been Dwayne," Rivera told the Kevin Sheehan Show last week, via NBC Sports Washington. "He is in a competition, the next week would've been Kyle [Allen], and we'd go from there. We're not giving anything to anybody. Everything is going to be earned, and that's one of the things we've talked about. He knows that's how I feel about it, and he is practicing like it. He is very competitive in practice, and he's done an outstanding job. And again, he's got to show he deserves the opportunity."

Haskins remains the favorite to start in Week 1, but that comment gives me Trevor Siemian-in-2016 vibes. There's a non-zero chance Allen starts the opener and a reasonable chance he starts eventually, possibly with Smith in the Josh McCown backup/extra coach role.

13) Melvin Ingram's absence from the field is worth monitoring. As anyone who watched the first episode of Hard Knocks knows, Ingram is at Chargers training camp. He even rapped his own theme music. He has not participating in practice, however, for what coach Anthony Lynn calls "company business."