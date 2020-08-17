Around the NFL

Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'

Published: Aug 17, 2020
Kevin Patra

Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract in San Francisco two years ago. He has yet to play a snap of football for the 49ers due to knee issues. The running back's comeback starts now with the Niners hitting the practice fields for training camp.

"I work like I'm broke," McKinnon said, via the Bay Area News Group. "It's hard to stop working."

The 49ers signed McKinnon in 2018 as a perfect piece in Kyle Shanahan's backfield, a dual-threat player who can hit a gap in the zone-running scheme. An ACL injury wiped away his first season, and a setback a year ago negated all of 2019.

Earning $15.5 million in two years without playing, McKinnon restructured his contract this season to $910,000 of base salary to stay in San Francisco and give himself a shot at proving he can be the player the Niners envisioned.

"Before I signed, there was something special about this organization and the momentum they had coming off that last season (in 2017)," McKinnon said. "That's why I came. Younger guys, hungry guys who play hard The reasons I came here, it wasn't really about the money.

"When it came up to reconstruction of contract, it wasn't a big deal to me. It was about proving why I came here, getting back on the field and showcasing my talents."

With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman atop the depth chart, McKinnon is setting his sights on carving out a role in Shanahan's running back-friendly offense that often sticks with the hot hand.

"I do think I can open up a different element and my toolset that I bring," McKinnon said. "Kyle is a matchup guru at playing guys up to their strength."

Shanahan's biggest concern is McKinnon working too hard in his comeback, fearing the stress of re-injury.

"My only worry about Jet is sometimes he might overdo it because that's how hard he works," Shanahan said over the weekend. "But you can tell that it healed right and you can tell Jet's put that work in and you feel all this that he's gone through in the last two years.

"I feel he's finally in a position where he has a chance to have this comeback now and everyone's pulling for him. He's as good of a guy there is on our team and he had a real good first day of practice."

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (17) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

San Francisco might be without wide receiver Jalen Hurd for the entire 2020 season. Hurd is undergoing an MRI for what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Gerald McCoy feared to have suffered torn ACL in Cowboys practice

Gerald McCoy went down with a leg injury during practice Monday and the Dallas Cowboys are bracing for the worst. McCoy is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.
Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week
news

Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week

Is Dez Bryant on the verge of an NFL comeback? The former Cowboys wide receiver is scheduled to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes (26) lines up during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season.
Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Rodney Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president
news

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president

Washington has appointed former running back Jason Wright to be the team president. Wright becomes the youngest current team president in the league and also the first-ever Black person to hold this title in the history of the NFL. 
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter (95) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Jaguars DL Rodney Gunter announces retirement because of heart condition

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is retiring from football. The 28-year-old veteran made the announcement Sunday after revealing he has a serious heart condition. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back. Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos RB Gordon 'struggling a little bit' with Denver altitude

Newly acquired Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still getting used to the Denver altitude in the early weeks of training camp. The ex-Charger admitted his struggles as he readies himself for a competition with Phillip Lindsay.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Vikings OC Kubiak: First-round pick Justin Jefferson 'exactly what we drafted'

The Vikings are hoping rookie Justin Jefferson can fill the big shoes of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and OC Gary Kubiak likes what he sees so far.
Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan
news

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
