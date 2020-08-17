Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'

Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract in San Francisco two years ago. He has yet to play a snap of football for the 49ers due to knee issues. The running back's comeback starts now with the Niners hitting the practice fields for training camp.

"I work like I'm broke," McKinnon said, via the Bay Area News Group. "It's hard to stop working."

The 49ers signed McKinnon in 2018 as a perfect piece in Kyle Shanahan's backfield, a dual-threat player who can hit a gap in the zone-running scheme. An ACL injury wiped away his first season, and a setback a year ago negated all of 2019.

Earning $15.5 million in two years without playing, McKinnon restructured his contract this season to $910,000 of base salary to stay in San Francisco and give himself a shot at proving he can be the player the Niners envisioned.

"Before I signed, there was something special about this organization and the momentum they had coming off that last season (in 2017)," McKinnon said. "That's why I came. Younger guys, hungry guys who play hard The reasons I came here, it wasn't really about the money.