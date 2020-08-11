Top 25 NFL free agents in 2021: Prospective class teeming with talent

At a moment when it's difficult to think past the current week, front offices are trying to map out how a global pandemic will change preparations beyond this season. The uncertainty has likely slowed down the pace of long-term deals. After a huge number of players (15) were given tags this year, only two (Chris Jones and Derrick Henry) received longer commitments before the July 15 deadline to strike an extension. And while a few players (like Patrick Mahomes and Joey Bosa) recently signed megadeals, many more superstars (including Jalen Ramsey and Dalvin Cook) are now entering the final season of a rookie contract without new money appearing to be close.