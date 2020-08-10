Around the NFL

Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue parts ways with agent

Published: Aug 10, 2020 at 04:02 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Yannick Ngakoue's attempt to force his way out of Jacksonville has hit a bump in the road.

Ngakoue has parted ways with his agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a league source.

The Jaguars franchise tagged Ngakoue during the offseason, but the edge rusher has refused to sign his tag because of his unhappiness with his current situation. Ngakoue has publicly sparred with the team's co-owner, and he's openly campaigned for his freedom, both via Twitter.

Jacksonville has received offers for Ngakoue, but none have been adequate enough for a trade to become a reality. Last week, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters he hasn't spoken with Ngakoue, who hasn't reported to camp and seems content with sitting out the season in the fashion popularized by Le'Veon Bell in order to receive his wish.

A parting of ways with his representation might indicate a clearer path toward a resolution for Ngakoue -- or it could just be a sign of a tense situation worsening with each week that passes in which Ngakoue is still a Jaguar.

In the meantime, Ngakoue must wait five days before hiring a new agent, per Pelissero. The delay continues.

