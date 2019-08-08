Top 25 free agents in 2020: Two quarterbacks lead way (for now)

The rankings below are not a prediction of which players will make the most money. Rather, these are the players I'd value most if I were signing them to my theoretical team. That's why Tyreek Hill, whose contract is due to expire after the 2019 season, isn't on the list. The Chiefs know Hill differently after working with him for three years, and reports indicate they are open to extending the relationship. It would be another matter for another team to sign him. If Hill reached free agency, he would inevitably attract interest from some teams. I suspect the risk inherent in signing Hill would eliminate him from consideration entirely from the majority of the league, similar to how he was reportedly taken off most draft boards in 2016 before Andy Reid selected him in the fifth round.