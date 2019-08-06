Cowboys have 'generous' offers for Dak, Elliott, Cooper

Jerry Jones can optimistically glow about getting deals done with his trio of stars. Until the pen is put to paper, it's all fluff.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys have "generous" offers on the table for Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, that would put each one in the top five at their positions, per a source.

Slater adds that the Cowboys are ready and willing to get deals done, but if both sides can't agree on numbers that make more sense, they're prepared to play this season with each player on a prove-it deal.

Over the weekend, Jones confidently said "it'll happen" when asked about the trio's contract situations working out, noting that the Cowboys are in too good of a place not to resolve the conditions.

Previously, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Dallas wouldn't be "market-setters." Each player's salary falling in the "top five," as Slater reported, would be in line with the Cowboys' stance.

While Ezekiel Elliott remains in Cabo extending his holdout, Prescott and Cooper have been at camp, and neither seems worried about their deals getting done. The WR and QB can take solace that even if they don't strike it rich in the coming months, it's only a matter of time. With just one franchise tag available, one of the high-profile players would hit the open market in March if a deal can't be struck.

Elliott's situation remains murkier. With two years left on his rookie deal, the running back's only leverage is to withhold services. Tuesday marks a date when it'd been suggested Zeke might return to gain an accrued season toward free agency. But with the Cowboys already picking up his fifth-year option, and the franchise tag potentially looming afterward, the date isn't nearly meaningful enough to coax a change of stance from Zeke's camp -- much like Aaron Donald previously ignored the reporting date. Elliott wants to get paid now. Another year towards free agency isn't going to change his position.