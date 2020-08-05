Antonio Brown's NFL employability: Still worth risk? For which team?

CHADIHA: This is a tough one for me. I agree with what everyone already has said: Brown has so much talent that it's impossible to think he's going to go unsigned all year. My issue is that he's been off the rails for so long that it's hard to not see trouble on the horizon for whomever employs him next. The man was jettisoned by three different franchises within a span of seven months.

I'd actually love to see Brown playing football again, just because he's one of the most dynamic players in the game when he's right with himself. The problem is that he hasn't been right for a long time. The highlights of the player who consistently dominated defenses for years have now been overshadowed by the continual images of a young man in obvious distress. I don't know if a return to the NFL means Brown actually will conquer the mental-health demons he's been battling.

My guess is that Brown ends up on a playoff-caliber team with an incentive-laden deal. As Judy said, any franchise that signs him is going to want a reliable escape hatch in the event that he becomes a headache again. I'd even say the quarterback he ends up with is more important than the head coach. As much as Lamar Jackson has lobbied for Brown becoming a Raven, I don't think Baltimore's front office wants the star signal-caller potentially facing the controversy that would come if Brown went south. Seattle's Russell Wilson has faced far more difficult moments within his own locker room and his experience might make it easier for him to help Brown stay on the straight and narrow.

I truly believe Brown is best served if he doesn't walk into his next job feeling entitled. He obviously had that sense when he was with the Raiders and that situation disintegrated at warp speed. Brown seemed to be on his best behavior in his first few days in New England -- when Tom Brady was taking him under his wing and the Patriots viewed him as a critical game-changer in a limited offense -- and then the news broke about his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filing a civil lawsuit that alleged Brown of rape and sexual assault. A few days after that lawsuit became public, a female artist told Sports Illustrated that Brown allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards her in 2017.

This is the main issue with Brown. It would be one thing if a team knew all this stuff was behind him. However, a franchise has to believe Brown: 1) has grown up; 2) has learned from his past mistakes; and 3) did not commit the crimes that he's accused of in the sexual-assault case. That's a lot to hope for, even in a league where talent trumps everything.