Unresolved storylines: Fates of Cam, Clowney; Chris Jones' tag

As the NFL world settles down for the start of summer and prepares for a pandemic-challenged preseason and beyond, there is a slew of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 campaign.

Will training camps, held exclusively at team facilities, open as projected in late July and proceed as planned?

Will each team play four, two or any preseason games?

Will the regular season kick off as scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Houston Texans taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium?

Will there be fans in the stands?

We don't yet have conclusive answers to these questions, and because we cover a sport that never sleeps -- not even during the traditional dead period between the end of offseason programs (virtual or otherwise) and the start of training camp -- there are plenty of other hot topics to command our attention during these tenuous times.

For instance, one of the sport's best and most passionate players is publicly demanding a trade, and the New York Jets need to navigate a potentially explosive situation at a pivotal juncture for the franchise.

Safety Jamal Adams, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 -- and now he wants a new home. Reportedly, he has given the Jets a list of eight teams to which he'd prefer to be traded, and on Monday, a video surfaced on social media of Adams responding this way to a fan urging him to come play for the Dallas Cowboys: "I'm trying, bro."

The first hint of major trouble between Adams and the Jets surfaced last October, when there were reports that he might be dealt (potentially to the Cowboys) before the trade deadline. General manager Joe Douglas, who'd been on the job fewer than five months, told reporters he had merely listened to offers initiated by other teams, but Adams lashed out on Twitter, essentially calling Douglas a liar.

"At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach (Adam) Gase and told them I want to be here in New York," Adams wrote. "I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

Adams, who has two years left on his rookie deal (after the Jets exercised his fifth-year option), sought a lucrative contract extension after the season, but talks between his agent and the team broke down in May. It's unclear whether things can be salvaged, and the Jets have some big decisions to make.

If they can't come to contract terms with Adams, and if they don't get a trade offer that blows them away, can the situation be smoothed over enough to bring him back into the fold, at least for the 2020 season?

Would a player who once said during a forum with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jets season-ticket holders that the football field is "the perfect place to die," really be willing to miss games as a means of trying to force the team's hand?

And if the Jets, in the name of intra-team harmony, grant Adams' request and send him elsewhere, does that set a precedent that could trigger similar power plays by other players?

There's a lot to consider, and the stakes are high. Gase and Douglas had best instill a sense of hope in Year 2, both among the fan base and ownership. With Tom Brady out of the AFC East, the division is wide open, and the Jets need to find a way to be competitive -- or things in Florham Park could get blown up again.