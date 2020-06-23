Eagles, Cowboys among top trade fits for N.Y. Jets' Jamal Adams

Trading for Adams would go against 18 years of the Cowboys more or less deprioritizing the safety position -- Jerry Jones hasn't selected a safety in the first two rounds of the draft since making Roy Williams the No. 8 overall pick in 2002, nor has he paid record-setting money for any player at the position. Simply put, the Cowboys appear to believe other roster spots are more worthy of investment. However, if that approach changes and the team sees fit to grant Adams his apparent wish to come to Dallas, Adams would answer the prayers of a fan base frustrated by the lack of difference-making play at this spot on the field. That said, it is legitimate to question the ultimate impact of even the best safety relative to, say, quarterbacks, receivers, running backs or pass rushers. As for Adams, I'm sure he would love to head to a Super Bowl contender that also just happens to play in his hometown.