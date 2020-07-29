2020 NFL training camp: Intriguing storylines in unprecedented times

JEFFRI CHADIHA: Since we debuted "Press Coverage" with a conversation about Cam Newton a few months ago, I'm going back to that well now that he's found a new home. We all speculated that New England made the most sense for Newton after the Carolina Panthers released him and he drifted through free agency with little interest. The Patriots had the most uncertainty at quarterback -- with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer being the only serious candidates for the job -- and Newton needed a place where he had the best chance to start. Today, Newton has a one-year deal that gives him the chance to redeem himself with the league's best head coach, Bill Belichick.

There's no doubt Newton is the most talented quarterback on that roster. In a more normalized offseason, he'd probably have the job nailed down already. So that brings me to the first major question in this marriage between Newton and Belichick: What exactly is the Patriots' offense going to look like if Newton ends up running the show?

I've long suspected Belichick has been eager to utilize more of the designed quarterback runs that have pervaded the league in recent years. That stuff was never an option when Tom Brady was under center, and for good reason. Stidham is far more athletic and capable of weaponizing his legs while running an offense than Brady. On that same note, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has proven to be quite creative in how he plays to the strengths of his quarterbacks. If the Patriots already were planning to use their quarterback more in the run game, then Newton obviously will have a much easier transition after signing in July.

That leads us to the next question: How durable can Newton be? Cam was healthy enough to pass a physical when he signed, but he's also been beaten up over the last three years. He's had two shoulder operations since 2017 and his 2019 season ended after two games following a Lisfranc fracture of his left foot. We don't know what impact those ailments will have on Newton. After all, he turned 31 in May. He already was trying to transform himself into a quarterback who relied more on his supporting cast and less on his athletic ability in his last two seasons in Carolina. As dangerous Cam he was in his 20s, it's hard to imagine him crashing into defenders every time he has that opportunity. As was the case with the Panthers, Newton will have to find the right balance between being a facilitator and trying to play Superman.

Finally -- and this is the one thing everybody must be eager to see -- I want to watch how Newton and Belichick co-exist. Newton even acknowledged that he pondered that question when he made the move. It's one thing to recognize the tall task of replacing a future Hall of Famer who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. It's a different matter altogether when considering how somebody as free-spirited and eccentric as Newton fits into the most button-downed culture in the league.

To be honest, I suspect there will be fewer issues here than most people seem to anticipate. Newton has about six months to set his career back in a positive direction. He's obviously a colorful personality but that sometimes obscures the fact that he's a tremendously hard worker, one who possesses the kind of toughness that teammates love seeing in a quarterback. Belichick also has more of a light-hearted side than he ever shares in public. If the worst thing you can say about Newton is that he posts cryptic statements on Instagram, he will get along just fine in New England.