Raiders among dark-horse playoff contenders in 2020

In NFL.com's Press Coverage series, columnists Judy Battista, Jeffri Chadiha, Michael Silver and Jim Trotter engage in a back-and-forth discussion on a timely topic, issue or theme. In this edition, MICHAEL SILVER leads off a roundtable on potential playoff dark-horses in 2020.

A year ago at this time, the Raiders' plans for a breakthrough season were blowing up before our eyes. As the Antonio Brown frozen feet/helmet/cursing the GM/etc. fiasco unfolded on Hard Knocks (well, only some of it was on the HBO show, but we had other ways of finding out), it was plain to see that the second season of Jon Gruden's Second Act as the Raiders' coach would not proceed smoothly.

Sure enough, the Raiders struggled, trudging through a 7-9 season to miss the playoffs for the 16th time in 17 years. With Brown getting booted before playing a game for the Silver and Black and free-agent acquisition Tyrell Williams fighting through plantar fasciitis in both feet, Gruden's passing attack never truly got untracked, and the defense remained deficient.

And yet: There was a moment, midway through November, when the Raiders suddenly looked capable of making a run. After consecutive home victories over the Lions, Chargers and Bengals (yeah, I know), Oakland was 6-4 and in the thick of the wild-card chase. Four consecutive defeats -- the first three of them by wide margins -- put an end to that fantasy, but it did give me a sense of what this team's potential might be.

That brings us to this surreal summer: The Raiders now reside in Las Vegas (with their training facility in suburban Henderson), and they're mostly operating in the shadows, staging early morning practices that aren't being broadcast to the masses. They play in the same division as the defending Super Bowl champs, and very few people are talking about them.

Privately, however, Vegas' players and coaches are swooning over this ensemble, and the prospect that the Raiders will be one of the NFL's surprise teams in 2020. And while I know that's going on, to some extent, in every camp, I'm inclined to buy into that possibility.

First of all, the Raiders' offense should be formidable. Many people in the building believe they have the best offensive line in football; it's certainly among the most physical, which means second-year back Josh Jacobs should be able to get in touch with his inner thumper and be even better than he was as a rookie.

As for the passing game -- well, most fans won't recognize it. The Raiders drafted speedster Henry Ruggs III 12th overall and added physically imposing wideout Bryan Edwards in the third round. Both should make immediate contributions. Tight end Darren Waller emerged as a legitimate downfield threat last season, with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards, and sure-handed, 38-year-old future Hall of Famer Jason Witten was brought in as the opposite of a downfield threat.

Translation: There should be lots of guys open, especially because play-action should be very effective.

That brings us to the guy who'll be delivering the ball to those open receivers: Derek Carr. Each offseason of the Gruden regime, there has been talk of replacing him, and yet Carr is still standing, and seemingly mad as hell (for him) and not gonna take it anymore.

I'm guessing his job will be a little easier than it has been in the past. And it hasn't been easy: Since Carr entered the league in 2014, the Raiders have allowed 26 points per game, most in the NFL during that span. In 94 career starts, Carr has trailed in the fourth quarter 54 times -- one reason he's tied with Matthew Stafford for the most fourth-quarter comebacks (18) over the past six seasons.

The Raiders believe they fortified the middle of their defense with three additions who aren't big names but who have been adept at doing the dirty work: Linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Throw in the expected development of safety Johnathan Abram, a first-round draft pick in 2019 who missed all but one game of his rookie year after suffering a torn rotator cuff in Week 1, and Paul Guenther's unit could at least be passable this season.

Add it all up, and I'm picking the 2020 Raiders to be the team Gruden envisioned when he came back to coaching two years ago: One which simply outscores most of its opponents, with the occasional opportunistic play on defense to supplement a balanced, high-powered, dynamic attack.

And yes, in their first year in Nevada, I think they'll sneak into the playoffs.