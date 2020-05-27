Giants' Daniel Jones among Year 2 players set to make big leaps

We're an optimistic bunch here at Press Coverage, so we reject the entire idea of sophomore slumps. We, instead, expect every player to have a second season like Dan Marino, who threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns in his second year in Miami, or Tom Brady, who merely took over from a long-time incumbent, won the Super Bowl and began his march to being greatest player at his position in history.

Apparently, Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown sees things like we do. Brown finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, so he is not nearly as inexperienced as Brady was going into Year 2. Brown, in fact, had 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 20.2 yards per reception. That, though, was not enough to pass Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the year-end awards voting.

"All the Offensive Rookie of the Year stuff, it is really behind me," Brown told the Titans' website. "Congratulations to Kyler, but I didn't win, and I am moving on with it. I am not going to sit here and dwell on it."

Well, maybe just a little dwelling.

Brown, though, also articulated why every coach looks forward to players' second years in the league.

"In Year 1, I was really just trying to play fast and not think about it too much," Brown said. "In Year 2, I can really key in and focus what I really need to focus on and learn a lot more stuff in regard to coverages and everything else."

The idea that some of the outstanding rookies we watched last season will have a better understanding of the game this season is terrifying to their opponents and delightful for the rest of us.

There are two players I am most looking forward to watching, for very different reasons.

First, I want to see what Daniel Jones will do behind an improved Giants offensive line and with ex-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as his offensive coordinator. Jones completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards in 13 games last season. He had 24 touchdown passes and, maybe most importantly, he eased the Giants into their next generation following Eli Manning's retirement. Not so great: Jones was a turnover machine, throwing 12 interceptions and losing 11 fumbles. He has been spending time this offseason working specifically on ball security. I have high hopes for Jones, because the Giants finally committed to fixing their offensive line. Jones was sacked 38 times and took 66 hits in just 13 games as a rookie, and the amount of pressure he was under almost certainly played a role in Jones' lack of downfield throws. Garrett won't find a receiver like Amari Cooper on this roster, but if Jones is going to blossom the way the Giants expect, we should see a big step this year.

The other sophomore I want to see is Nick Bosa, because what, exactly, is the ceiling for this guy? He was dominant on a dominant line as the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year, with 47 tackles, nine sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and 60 quarterback pressures. He was simply a menace. He has been working out with his brother Joey this offseason in a brutal-sounding regimen and told reporters he expects to know much better how to approach opponents and will be able to eliminate "silly mistakes." A big reason I find Bosa intriguing is the departure of DeForest Buckner to the Colts. Even for a line as deep as San Francisco's, even for a player as talented as Bosa, losing a player and leader like Buckner has to be accounted for. I want to see how he does it.