Saints, Niners among teams best suited for disruptive offseason

Jim Trotter: The obvious answer is any successful team that returns most of its roster and all of its coaching staff, so clearly, the Chiefs and 49ers are at the top of the list after reaching last season's Super Bowl and retaining nearly all of their core players. But as Mike referenced above, history tells us that reigning Super Bowl participants are not good choices for return appearances. In fact, there has not been a repeat champion since the 2003-04 Patriots, and only one losing team since the 1993 Bills has gotten back to the title game the following year.

With that in mind, I believe the Baltimore Ravens have the best chance of overcoming this historic offseason. The roster is loaded, led by reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson; the coaching staff is outstanding; and the organization is hungry to wash its mouth of last season's one-and-done playoff appearance after a 14-2 season.

Not only that, Jackson has publicly stated that his singular focus this year is getting his first playoff win after losing each of the last two years. The young man's pride is as immense as his athletic ability, and I believe he will set the course for the rest of the team.

Battista: That seems to be the theme here: continuity, stability, familiarity. This is an especially tough year to have hired a new coach or changed offensive or defensive systems.

Here in New York, the Giants' Joe Judge hasn't complained, but imagine being a first-time head coach and not even being able to get in the same room with your players. As he has said, if working from the basement is the worst problem, we're fine. But he also noted that you can't have teammates showing up at training camp and introducing themselves to each other for the first time. Teams are missing the lunch-table conversations, he said. That is a much bigger deal for a team like the Giants, for one, than it is for some of the teams we've mentioned.

That's why I wonder how the darling of the offseason -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- will fare when the season starts. On paper, they've had a great offseason, of course. And it's important that Tom Brady is so ready to get going that he's walking into strangers' homes in search of his new offensive coordinator. But are the Bucs even going to get the full benefit of Brady's leadership and driver of culture this season? That's why I am siding with the intact teams.

Trotter: Some words stick with us more than others, and this situation has the legendary preaching of Herm Edwards ringing in my ears: The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Obviously, Coach Edwards was talking about human behavior, but I believe the words can apply to football culture, as well, which is why I think history will repeat itself as far as established teams having a distinct advantage if the offseason is erased in terms of physical contact and on-field activities.

An assistant coach on a new staff was lamenting to me over the weekend how detrimental the current situation is to teams like his. If you're the Chargers, Patriots and Panthers, and you're without the quarterback who has been the face of your franchise for nearly a decade or more, not to mention the alpha male in a room full of highly competitive men, how do you go about establishing a new pecking order within the locker room if guys aren't around each other?

Leaders aren't simply anointed. They have to earn that stature, and that's done through action, not words. Then there's the issue of learning a new system and establishing chemistry and cohesion among the quarterback and receivers, as well as among the linemen and linebackers who must "fit" together to make things work.

It says something, as Judy noted, that Saints coach Sean Payton is able to tell his players to take off the offseason. Payton is in his 14th season with New Orleans. His systems are in place. The culture is established. The pecking order is cemented.