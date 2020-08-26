Dallas' CeeDee Lamb among players set to break out

JIM TROTTER: Mike, my breakout player is someone who wasn't even on the field last season. Or the season before that. San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon missed the past two seasons after tearing his ACL shortly before the 2018 season opener, but he has looked healthy and explosive in training camp this year. Smart fantasy owners would be wise to grab him at some point, because I expect him to put up numbers. Remember, it was 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan who reminded reporters that there was a reason McKinnon was one of the team's celebrated free-agent acquisitions in March 2018, when he left the Vikings to sign a four-year, potential $30 million deal that included a reported $18 million in guarantees.

Blessed with quickness, speed and a receiver's hands, McKinnon was viewed as a game-changing third-down back who could also take snaps on first and second down. Based on how he has looked in camp this month, there is no reason to think he won't fulfill those expectations. His skill set combined with the scheming and game-planning of Shanahan and his assistants virtually ensures that a healthy McKinnon will be a force. He joins a deep backfield that includes Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr., but his talent is such that there will be ample opportunities to distinguish himself.

McKinnon is only 28 years old and has relatively few miles on his tires. He never carried more than 159 times in any of his four seasons with the Vikings, during which he annually grew as a threat out of the backfield, his reception total going from 21 to 43 to 51 in his final three seasons. San Francisco has a talented young linebacker corps that can run with most backs, but no one has been able to keep pace with McKinnon during one-on-one drills in practice. My prediction is that's simply a prelude of what's to come when the real games start.

JEFFRI CHADIHA: This might be considered cheating, but I'm going with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Yes, I understand that he already had a breakout season, which was back when he led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017. That also feels like an incredibly long time ago. You know, back before the Kansas City Chiefs dumped Hunt in the second half of the 2018 season after a video surfaced that showed him pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel, and he missed the first eight games of last year while serving a suspension.

If we're going by Judy's criteria -- which asks us to name the player who is flying under the radar right now but is well-positioned to have a major impact -- then Hunt fits the bill. He only gained 179 yards in eight games with the Browns in 2019. He also had a prime spot to watch teammate Nick Chubb run for 1,494 yards, which was third-most in the league last season. Now that Hunt is preparing for a full season with the Browns, people aren't paying enough attention to what he can do in this offense.