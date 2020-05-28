Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

"He is playing with a load of confidence right now and that is very exciting," Gruden said of Chark, via the team's official website. "He's got the skill set with the size, speed and ability to come in and out of cuts. I think we can do a little bit more with him. I'd like to get him inside and do some more things with him in the slot. He's an excellent specimen. The thing that I have come to know about DJ in the limited time I got to meet him was that he's hungry. He wants to be great and when you have the athletic qualities that he has and then the desire to be great, he's going to have a very bright future. Now it is our job to get him acclimated to this offense and get him comfortable where he can go out there and play fast because he is a big, strong, fast, hungry kid and we got to give him the ball."