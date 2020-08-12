Unbreakable NFL records: Emmitt Smith's mark out of reach?

JUDY BATTISTA: The DiMaggio hit streak of NFL records -- read: the one I can't imagine ever being broken -- is the career rushing mark, held by Emmitt Smith with 18,355 yards. I say this with all due respect to Washington running back Adrian Peterson, who only last week said he still hopes to catch Smith.

Peterson is 35 years old and about to start his 14th NFL season. That he rushed for 898 yards in 15 games last season is a marvel. And yet, when it comes to explaining why Smith won't ever be caught, Peterson is Exhibit A. With 14,216 yards, Peterson is still more than 4,000 yards away from the record. If he averaged 1,000 yards per season, he'd have to play four more years to approach Smith. Alas, Peterson has had two 1,000-yard seasons in the last six. As remarkable as his endurance is -- in the last two seasons, Peterson has averaged 4.2 yards per attempt -- it would take a heavy workload, and wildly good injury luck, for Peterson to even sniff Smith.

The forces are aligned against Peterson and, in fact, any other current running back. There are just four active players in the top 60 of career rushing yards: Frank Gore at No. 3, Peterson at No. 5, LeSean McCoy at 22 and Marshawn Lynch (who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seahawks at the end of last season and hasn't ruled out another return if Seattle again finds itself in need) at 29. Smith had 4,409 rushes in his career, with at least 250 totes in 13 of his 15 seasons. Gore has had just nine seasons with at least 250 carries; Peterson has logged seven. McCoy, at 32, theoretically has more time to play, but he has posted just four 250-carry seasons. The current running backs are no less talented than Smith. McCoy, after all, also catches passes out of the backfield. Smith had 515 catches, for 3,224 yards. McCoy, in 11 seasons, has 503 receptions for 3,797 yards.

In the spread-offense era, McCoy's skill set is what teams want from their backs now. While the multi-skilled running back helps diversify the offense, it also dilutes how many handoffs the back gets. Smith had seven seasons with at least 319 carries, and four of at least 365 -- a staggering workload that would probably get a coach criticized now. For comparison's sake, last year's rushing attempts leader was Derrick Henry, with 303. Peterson's career high came in 2008, when he had 363 carries -- the only time he was above 350.