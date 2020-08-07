Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan. A goose egg in Week 17 negated his chance of topping the record, but after gobbling up 19 total, Jones believes he can break the mark in 2020.

"I don't think that's hard to get," Jones said Thursday during a video conference call, via ESPN. "And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it, honestly, for me. That's a personal goal of mine. But we have more help on our team. We have a better team."

At 30, Jones remains one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, with the ability to destroy offensive tackles at will. His 96 career sacks place him 41st all-time, tied with J.J. Watt.

"Where I am right now in my career, I've definitely felt like I've mastered the art of pass rush, for sure," Jones said. "And half of the battle is just having confidence, knowing that no one could block you. You can say it out loud or you can it say to yourself.

"Each and every game, and each and every week, I feel like no one in the NFL could block me."

The Seattle Seahawks couldn't block him in Week 15 last year, when the pass rusher gobbled up Russell Wilson four times in a surprising road upset to put Jones close to the record.

"I feel like I'm getting closer and closer," the 30-year-old Jones said. "And I don't feel older, and I had a pretty decent year last year. I feel even better actually. With some of this time off my body got some time to rest. So why not? Why not? Why can't I break the record? So, we'll see, for sure."

Jones is a key piece on an improving Cardinals team poised to make noise in the NFC. Upgrades on both sides of the ball have Arizona as a team to be reckoned with in a tough NFC West division.

"Just look at our roster and look at our team," Jones said. "We have some help. And our front office has done a tremendous job of getting guys to complement Kyler [Murray] and to complement [Budda Baker].

"We're looking good. We're looking great. I'm not trying to speak too soon."