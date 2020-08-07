Around the NFL

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 07:59 AM

Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan. A goose egg in Week 17 negated his chance of topping the record, but after gobbling up 19 total, Jones believes he can break the mark in 2020.

"I don't think that's hard to get," Jones said Thursday during a video conference call, via ESPN. "And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it, honestly, for me. That's a personal goal of mine. But we have more help on our team. We have a better team."

At 30, Jones remains one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, with the ability to destroy offensive tackles at will. His 96 career sacks place him 41st all-time, tied with J.J. Watt.

"Where I am right now in my career, I've definitely felt like I've mastered the art of pass rush, for sure," Jones said. "And half of the battle is just having confidence, knowing that no one could block you. You can say it out loud or you can it say to yourself.

"Each and every game, and each and every week, I feel like no one in the NFL could block me."

The Seattle Seahawks couldn't block him in Week 15 last year, when the pass rusher gobbled up Russell Wilson four times in a surprising road upset to put Jones close to the record.

"I feel like I'm getting closer and closer," the 30-year-old Jones said. "And I don't feel older, and I had a pretty decent year last year. I feel even better actually. With some of this time off my body got some time to rest. So why not? Why not? Why can't I break the record? So, we'll see, for sure."

Jones is a key piece on an improving Cardinals team poised to make noise in the NFC. Upgrades on both sides of the ball have Arizona as a team to be reckoned with in a tough NFC West division.

"Just look at our roster and look at our team," Jones said. "We have some help. And our front office has done a tremendous job of getting guys to complement Kyler [Murray] and to complement [Budda Baker].

"We're looking good. We're looking great. I'm not trying to speak too soon."

In any other offseason, Arizona's upgrades on both sides of the ball would have had them as pervasive darlings of the media world. While they aren't getting as much glow as some other offseason sweethearts of the past, they should be roundly considered a team that could rise quickly out of the cellar into contention.

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Brandin Cooks has had multiple concussions throughout his six-year career, but the speedy wideout has no concerns on the matter as he heads into a new phase with Houston. 
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, upcoming election

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined a panel, moderated by NFL Network's Steve Wyche, alongside NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan and Natalie Tran, the executive director of the CAA Foundation, to discuss the importance of the newly-launched NFL Votes initiative on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access. 
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at Lambeau Field for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2018, M.J. Stewart was projected to be part of Tampa Bay's secondary of the future. However, Stewart failed to latch on and was released on Thursday. 
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020. The All-Pro CB did not opt out by Thursday's deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Bills this season, Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones report.
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice for those playing fantasy football: Take the dual-threat dynamo first.  
Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opts out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense isn't available for the 2020 season. Jacksonville announced Thursday cornerback Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opted out. The move came just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

Texans running back David Johnson is confident about the backfield tandem he will create with Houston teammate Duke Johnson.
Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

The 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker missed seven games last season due to a neck injury but says he's fully recovered from January surgery. 
