NFL activism: After Roger Goodell's apology, what's next in movement?

CHADIHA: The key word Jim mentioned is one that I want to focus on here: power. I suspect this situation happening around the country is going to get worse before it gets better, largely because a power struggle is at the foundation of it. For centuries, the police have been a tool used by those in power to establish control (while police unions have grown stronger and widened their political alliances in the process). What we're seeing today, especially within the NFL, is that more people are recognizing how much power they actually possess to change things.

I don't know if the players who made that video knew exactly what kind of impact it would have on the league. It says a lot that Goodell -- who already had been hearing pushback from black leaders inside the league office and media group because of the league's tepid, initial attempt at a statement on May 30 -- was so quick to recognize the need to give them what they wanted. We can argue over the significance of him not uttering Kaepernick's name, but there was a quantifiable action and a definite reaction. Any player in the league who cares about this topic needs to realize that a major door opened at that point, one they should move through with even greater intentions.

This isn't just about asking more of owners, who must decide how much stomach they have for this at a time when their bottom lines likely will be impacted by the presence of COVID-19. It's about asking more of everyone, because we all can help improve this situation. I was encouraged to see teams marching in the streets with other protests. I was just as pleased to hear Brees issue those apologies and then tell Trump exactly what the Saints star quarterback learned: This topic shouldn't be twisted into us versus them. This is only about us, as in all of us.

What was most impactful about the Brees situation is that it involved honest dialogue. Even though he said something that was painful to hear, he tried to make a point about his life experience. Then his teammates clapped back, and he listened to their words. That back and forth concluded with Brees having a better understanding about what was truly happening and also being able to accurately convey that to others who want to demonize this cause.

The important thing that we, as black people, have to understand is that we need to bring compassion and love to this fight along with our anger and outrage. If we want people to side with and help us, we have to be willing to listen and forgive, as well. Brees could've easily tuned out and decided that he didn't need the grief of hearing people castigate him even after he apologized. Instead, he's now part of the game and just as capable of enlightening others.

I've said this many times over the past week, but we have to focus on how we build this relationship going forward. For anybody who's ever been in a relationship, we all realize that nothing gets accomplished if only one side is putting in the work. When it comes to police brutality, black people recognize that the relationship has been too one-sided for far too long, that it's been built on a foundation of abuse and assumptions. To be frank, the relationship has been more like an arranged marriage, with black people often having to accept that police usually occupy our communities while protecting and serving in other places.

This isn't to knock all police. It's to knock the relationship. In fact, I'd encourage all players who plan on protesting this fall to talk with officers when they get the opportunity. Find out what those good cops think and how they feel about police brutality. I recently reached out to a friend who works in a local police department. He was thankful for me checking in and equally pained by George Floyd's death. He also said he's received death threats, solely because he wears the uniform.

I'll stop here by reiterating my fears for the near future. You can already feel Trump probing around, trying to find entry points where he can incite people to side against this movement. He's going to be desperate to win this upcoming election, and division will be his greatest tool. We can't allow him -- or anything else -- to distract from the momentum that is building toward transformative measures.