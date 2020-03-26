Around the NFL

Drew Brees donating $5 million to State of Louisiana

Published: Mar 26, 2020 at 05:04 AM

Drew Brees is giving back to the community in a big way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced Thursday, he and his family will donate $5 million to help deliver meals to needy people in Louisiana.

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020," Brees wrote. "The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Louisiana has been among the most hard-hit by the novel coronavirus that continues to spread throughout the United States.

Saints coach Sean Payton was the first in the NFL community to announce he contracted the virus. The coach said Wednesday he has since been cleared.

Brees' donation continues the growing trend of players and clubs alike making big donations to help those most devastated by local shutdowns due to the pandemic.

Saints' All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver Deonte Harris is helping to feed the hungry in both New Orleans and his hometown of Baltimore, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. He added that Harris will be working with local food banks and his financial contribution will provide over 10,000 meals to two communities in dire need.

The Detroit Lions announced quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are launching programs on multiple levels this week to assist in dealing with changes in daily life and hardships brought on by the virus.

Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson are partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida to greater Jacksonville respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The couple has pledged a donation that will provide over 10,000 meals to those affected by the ongoing crisis, Garafolo added.

Following the Denver Broncos' $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund, they announced general manager John Elway is personally donating $50,000 to help support our community during this time of need.

Also, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Leepledged $150,000 towards crisis relief, the team announced.

The Arizona Cardinals later announced that All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is donating over 150,000 meals to food banks in both Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York to assist with families affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

New Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins became the latest player to donate, announcing Friday on Twitter that he plans to donate $150K towards relief efforts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

