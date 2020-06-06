Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines

Elway next addressed how players around the NFL have used their influence and social media platforms to confront the issues and detail their experiences, saying that "the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared" has been "powerful" to watch.

"It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning. That is the only way to grow," he said. "I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country."

Elway took it a step further by stressing how important it is that "players amplify the voices that need to be heard" at this difficult time.

Earlier Friday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Broncos players and coaches, as well as guest speakers, will participate in a player-organized protest at the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday. Palmer added that safety Kareem Jackson had been at the forefront of the organization's efforts to take action, a real-life example of the type of work Elway eluded to.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning QB wrapped his statement by pledging his full support for those who are "using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change," and urging others to understand their role in combating injustice against African-Americans in its various forms. He also made it clear that he is all in for the cause.