Friday, Jun 05, 2020 11:03 PM

Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Over the past two weeks, many people have voiced their desire to join the fight against the social injustices that have plagued the African-American community for centuries. On Friday, John Elway declared his intention to be among that number.

In a statement released via Twitter, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos president of football ops and general manager shared how the conversations he's had with his players and coaches regarding the worldwide demonstrations taking place in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police has motivated him to be an active participant in the movement.

"I've spent the last week listening and learning from the players and coaches on our team. What I've heard from the players in particular -- and watching the way they lead during this time of need -- has been moving," Elway said. "I always thought that since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and walks of life. What I've realized is that I could not have been more wrong."

Elway next addressed how players around the NFL have used their influence and social media platforms to confront the issues and detail their experiences, saying that "the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared" has been "powerful" to watch.

"It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning. That is the only way to grow," he said. "I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country."

Elway took it a step further by stressing how important it is that "players amplify the voices that need to be heard" at this difficult time.

Earlier Friday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Broncos players and coaches, as well as guest speakers, will participate in a player-organized protest at the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday. Palmer added that safety Kareem Jackson had been at the forefront of the organization's efforts to take action, a real-life example of the type of work Elway eluded to.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning QB wrapped his statement by pledging his full support for those who are "using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change," and urging others to understand their role in combating injustice against African-Americans in its various forms. He also made it clear that he is all in for the cause.

"Recently, we've all heard people say that sports can be a much-needed distraction during such a challenging time. I know that the players, our team and league can be so much more than that. We can all be part of the solution. I also understand that my voice needs to be part of this conversation, too. I am not going to stay on the sidelines. Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurting. I am joining with the players, coaches and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community."

Related Content

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest" in a video posted across the NFL's social media platforms.
A detail view of a New England Patriots helmet during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Patriots pledge $1M toward local grassroots organizations

The Patriots announced that owner Robert Kraft and his family are pledging $1 million to grassroots organizations "that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and create meaningful change in our community." 
Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community
news

Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community

Matt Ryan is putting his money where his heart is. The Falcons quarterback announced he's starting a campaign to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," which he made a sizable donation to.
NFL coaches return to team facilities
news

NFL coaches return to team facilities

NFL teams are back in the building. Well, at least parts of them. Friday is the first day coaches are allowed to return to team facilities, and the Bengals' Zac Taylor and Steelers' Mike Tomlin were already spotted in their respective headquarters.
Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice
news

Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice

As protests throughout the United States continue in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota, the Jacksonville Jaguars players are leading a march of their own Friday.
Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time
news

Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time

The 49ers coach said his QB's improvement with another year in the offense could make San Francisco even more potent in 2020.
Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly
news

Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman needs a home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help in the backfield, but money may be the underlying issue between a proven veteran and a team with little cap room. 
Players send message to league in coordinated video post
news

Players send message to league in coordinated video post

A number of notable NFL players posted the identical video across their various social media accounts on Thursday night in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."
Herm Edwards, Jones-Drew weigh in on Brees, Ballard, policing
news

Herm Edwards, Jones-Drew weigh in on Brees, Ballard, policing

NFL Network's Total Access continued its roundtable discussion on social justice Thursday with Steve Wyche, Herm Edwards, Maurice Jones-Drew and Jeffri Chadiha.
Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers' front office as pro scout
news

Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers' front office as pro scout

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday that retired linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the team in the front office as a pro scout.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Cowboys place Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list

Travis Frederick has officially ridden off into the sunset. After announcing in March that he would be hanging up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys center was formally placed on the reserve/retired list Thursday.
