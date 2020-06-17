Colin Kaepernick's potential path back to NFL: What's next for QB?

For three weeks since the killing of George Floyd, as rallies decrying police brutality and racism have swept the country, we've seen protesters -- and even members of Congress -- enact a gesture familiar to any NFL fan: They knelt.

Kneeling has become ubiquitous, but the NFL player who first knelt in protest of police brutality and other social injustices -- Colin Kaepernick -- remains absent, despite the league's recent embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement and expansion of financial support for social justice initiatives.

Kaepernick last played in the 2016 season for the San Francisco 49ers, with a league-organized workout last November going awry in a stew of mutual distrust and failed communication. It did not go unnoticed by players and fans that in the powerful videos made by star players calling for action from the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell in his response 12 days ago, neither mentioned Kaepernick by name.

The short-circuiting of Kaepernick's playing career after he protested the very issue that has now galvanized the country is a lingering stain on the NFL, and one that might never be fully erased. But late last week, the NFL door seemed to open to Kaepernick just a crack. In discussing the NFL's commitment of $250 million to combat systemic racism, a person familiar with the program said that the league would not be where it is today on its social justice initiatives without the work Kaepernick and other players have done, and indicated, for the first time, a willingness by the NFL to work with Kaepernick.

"It would be awesome to engage Colin on some of the work we are doing," the person said. "He's doing real impactful work."

On Monday night, in an interview with ESPN, Goodell went further, noting that it was Kaepernick, and other players including Eric Reid, Kenny Stills and Malcolm Jenkins, who first brought these issues to light.

And, Goodell, who pushed for Kaepernick's ill-fated workout last year, said he would welcome the quarterback back to the NFL.

"If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously that is going to take a team making that decision, but I welcome that and support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that," Goodell said. "If his efforts are not on the field but in continuing the work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to be able to help us and guide us and help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in communities. We have invited him in before and we want to make sure that everybody is welcomed at that table in trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for, unfortunately, a long time. But I hope we are at the point now that everybody is committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

It was also telling late last week, when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that a team had called him to ask for his thoughts on Kaepernick, whom the Seahawks had in for a visit in 2017 but did not sign. Carroll said that he now regrets not signing Kaepernick then, calling it a missed opportunity. The headline, though, is that at least one team is interested enough in Kaepernick to do some due diligence. And on Wednesday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Kaepernick fits the team's offensive approach, opining that "it would be crazy to not have him on your workout list."

Still, Lynn says Los Angeles hasn't yet made contact with Kaepernick. So neither of those developments are exactly earthshaking -- not for a quarterback who was inches from winning a Super Bowl and is still just 32 years old. But the NFL landscape has undeniably shifted over the last month, with the expectation that there will be widespread player protests when the season begins -- with the support of Goodell. It would seem to be a league less concerned about any possible backlash if a team were to sign Kaepernick.

Our colleague Jeffri Chadiha wrote a column this week analyzing the best possible landing spots for Kaepernick, so let's go from there: What do we think Kaepernick could offer a team at this point, and do we see a path for him to finally return to an NFL roster this season?

Before I turn it over to Jeffri, Michael Silver and Jim Trotter, though, here are my thoughts:

The climate has changed so dramatically in the NFL that I rule nothing out. Until recently, I thought the notion of a Kaepernick return was impossible. But hours before we started talking about this topic, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he would kneel with his players next season. As supportive as we know O'Brien has been of player protests, I didn't think we'd ever see that from a coach. And I don't doubt the sincerity of the league wanting to work with Kaepernick on social justice issues. The NFL would not have gone so far out on the limb to organize the workout for him last year if there was not at least some interest, perhaps self-interest, by league officials at the highest level to bring Kaepernick back into the fold. So, yes, I think I see a path to Kaepernick re-entering the league, and Goodell's encouragement on Monday opens the door even wider to acceptance of a Kaepernick signing.