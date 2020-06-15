Could Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL? Five logical team fits

Kaepernick obviously has had a twisted history with the league ever since he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and other social injustices. Over the next couple years, both he and former 49ers safety Eric Reid -- who joined Kaepernick in kneeling -- filed grievances against the league, claiming their protests had resulted in owners colluding to deny them employment. Reid's contract with San Francisco expired after the 2017 season, but he eventually found work with the Panthers, signing late in September of 2018. Meanwhile, Kaepernick has remained unemployed since the end of the 2016 campaign. In February of 2019, both players reached confidential settlements with the league and dropped those grievances.

The most recent attempt to bring Kaepernick back into the league also resulted in controversy. The NFL arranged a workout for him in Atlanta last November, inviting all 32 teams to attend. That event never happened, as Kaepernick backed out 30 minutes before the start because of concerns about the workout not being open to all media and the structuring of the liability waiver the league wanted him to sign. He ultimately moved the event to a high school about 60 miles southwest of the original location, where he threw passes in front of representatives from eight teams, according to Kaepernick's agent. After the outing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport relayed a consensus scouting report from evaluators in attendance. The workout consisted of 60 scripted throws, no runs and no agility work. According to Rapoport's sources, Kaepernick "was in good shape and he has a fastball." And while he struggled at times with accuracy -- an issue Kaepernick dealt with even during his finest days in San Francisco -- he looked "good enough to be on a roster, likely backup level."

Still, the common belief after that roller-coaster event was that the relationship between Kaepernick and the NFL was too broken to ever be healed. Now the league is extending olive branches and Kaepernick once again has to think about how much trust he wants to offer. We'll see if these latest attempts at reconciliation lead to a positive conclusion.

In the meantime, it's definitely worth pondering the franchises that would be the best fits for Kaepernick if he did return to the league. But seeing how the 32-year-old quarterback hasn't taken an NFL snap since January 1, 2017, two significant questions loom large:

1) How rusty is Kaepernick's game after three full seasons out of the NFL?

2) How much might a team's QB depth chart factor into Kaepernick's decision/willingness to sign