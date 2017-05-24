Colin Kaepernick visits with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks met with Kaepernick on Wednesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. The visit was described to Ruiz as a meet-and-greet, a chance for Kaepernick and the team to get to know one another. The Seahawks also met with free-agent quarterback Austin Davis, Ruiz reported.
Seattle is interested in bringing in a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin IIIwere two quarterbacks the team was in contact with about a backup role.
It remains to be seen if their interest would evolve into the team considering to sign Kaepernick. The meeting is the first step in a chance he could get this offseason to show that rumors that he lacks the desire to play were a fabrication. The 29-year-old quarterback would also get a chance to display he's back in shape after losing weight last offseason due to injury.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett called Seattle the "perfect" fit for Kaepernick last week. Rapoport previously reported that Wilson would have no problem if Kaepernick joined his QB room.
While a meeting doesn't guarantee anything for Kaepernick, it's a start for the one-time Super Bowl quarterback on the road to earning a roster spot in 2017.