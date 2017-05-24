Around the NFL

Colin Kaepernick visits with Seattle Seahawks

Published: May 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Will Colin Kaepernick get a chance to showcase his desire to play football?

The Seattle Seahawks met with Kaepernick on Wednesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. The visit was described to Ruiz as a meet-and-greet, a chance for Kaepernick and the team to get to know one another. The Seahawks also met with free-agent quarterback Austin Davis, Ruiz reported.

Seattle is interested in bringing in a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin IIIwere two quarterbacks the team was in contact with about a backup role.

It remains to be seen if their interest would evolve into the team considering to sign Kaepernick. The meeting is the first step in a chance he could get this offseason to show that rumors that he lacks the desire to play were a fabrication. The 29-year-old quarterback would also get a chance to display he's back in shape after losing weight last offseason due to injury.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett called Seattle the "perfect" fit for Kaepernick last week. Rapoport previously reported that Wilson would have no problem if Kaepernick joined his QB room.

While a meeting doesn't guarantee anything for Kaepernick, it's a start for the one-time Super Bowl quarterback on the road to earning a roster spot in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings pass rushers Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter 'a scary look' for opposing quarterbacks

New Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith believes he and Danielle Hunter have the potential to become the best pass-rushing dup in the NFL.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith says focusing on '23 QBs 'a waste of your time': 'We have something to prove'

Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder this offseason to help replace Matt Ryan. But should the Falcons be looking ahead to the 2023 draft to find their next franchise QB?

news

Eagles agree to terms with CB James Bradberry on one-year, $10M deal

Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Eagles confirmed the signing.

news

Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

Jacksonville hired 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager. Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

news

Vita Vea taking on leadership role, feels 'greater hunger' after Buccaneers' early postseason exit

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has shown up to OTAs to gear up for a 2022 season with a "greater hunger" after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last year's playoffs.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on new era under head coach Matt Eberflus: 'It's a complete reset'

Third-year Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson sees his situation under new head coach Matt Eberflus as a "complete reset," and he looks forward to displaying what he can do as Chicago seeks to rebound from last season.

news

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury -- right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph. Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in that regard, however.

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows just how explosive running back Raheem Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW