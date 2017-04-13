Dan Rooney left indelible stamp on Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL

Rooney's most famous contribution, though, was his lobbying fellow owners to support a rule that required teams to interview minority candidates for coaching jobs, a critical step that increased the diversity of the league. The rule was actually formulated by the league office, but Tagliabue knew there were few owners who could coalesce support for it. He asked Rooney to take the lead and the rule has come to be known as the Rooney Rule. Rooney is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with his father, one of only two father-son pairs to be so honored (the other: Tim and Wellington Mara of the Giants). The Rooneys are considered such a critical element of the NFL that, in 2008, when outsiders wanted to buy a controlling interest in the franchise, the league made it clear that other owners would not approve a sale that took the team from the Rooneys. Instead, Dan and Art II cobbled together a group of minority investors that allowed them to keep the team.