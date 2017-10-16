Around the NFL

Colin Kaepernick files grievance under CBA

Published: Oct 16, 2017 at 04:14 PM

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement Sunday, alleging collusion that has denied him a job with a team this season.

"Respondents NFL and NFL Team Owners have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States," Kaepernick's representatives wrote in the claim.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart declined to comment on Kaepernick's grievance during a Monday conference call with reporters, citing confidentiality requirements of arbitration proceedings.

Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem before games during the 2016 season to protest racial inequality and other social injustices, has remained a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers last March. He visited with the Seahawks during the summer and was discussed as an option for the Ravens after Joe Flacco injured his back in training camp. Both teams ultimately decided not to sign him.

According to Gabe Feldman, NFL Network legal analyst and director of the Tulane University Sports Law Program, "Kaepernick's collusion complaint will be heard by a neutral arbitrator pursuant to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. Kaepernick will have to prove that two or more teams conspired to keep him out of the league."

Per Feldman, it will be difficult for Kaepernick to win a collusion case "absent a 'smoking gun' that provides evidence of actual collusion as opposed to speculation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins talked about his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, surviving domestic violence.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent says there will be 'healthy discussion' on making roughing the passer calls reviewable

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday at the December League Meeting that there will be a "healthy discussion" about making fouls such as roughing the passer reviewable -- whether via a coaches' challenge or via a league review.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE