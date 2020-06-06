Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 06, 2020 04:25 PM

Broncos players, coaches lead peaceful protest in Denver

Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Broncos players, coaches and executives led a protest in Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday, taking part in nationwide peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.

Von Miller, Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock were among the Denver players to partake in the march and protest. Broncos coach Vic Fangio, president/CEO Joe Ellis and vice president of strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen were also in attendance, among many others.

Multiple Broncos players spoke at the protest, including Miller and Justin Simmons, to hundreds of onlookers.

"The time is always right to do what's right," Miller said. "Once we have awareness, we've got to use our moral compass to make decisions on what's right. Black, white, it doesn't matter. It's 2020. Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown are still fighting this fight, and it's up to us to keep it going."

Related Content

Bengals pledge $250K to initiatives chosen by players, staff
news

Bengals pledge $250K to initiatives chosen by players, staff

The Cincinnati Bengals became the latest team Saturday to respond with action amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 
Matt Ryan thinks Todd Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons
news

Matt Ryan thinks Todd Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons

Atlanta's QB told ESPN this week that Gurley and he have worked out together in Southern California in recent weeks and that he is already taken with the two-time All-Pro RB.
Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines
news

Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines

Denver Broncos GM John Elway said in a statement Friday that he is joining his players, coaches and organization in "speaking up against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest" in a video posted across the NFL's social media platforms.
A detail view of a New England Patriots helmet during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Patriots pledge $1M toward local grassroots organizations

The Patriots announced that owner Robert Kraft and his family are pledging $1 million to grassroots organizations "that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and create meaningful change in our community." 
Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community
news

Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community

Matt Ryan is putting his money where his heart is. The Falcons quarterback announced he's starting a campaign to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," which he made a sizable donation to.
NFL coaches return to team facilities
news

NFL coaches return to team facilities

NFL teams are back in the building. Well, at least parts of them. Friday is the first day coaches are allowed to return to team facilities, and the Bengals' Zac Taylor and Steelers' Mike Tomlin were already spotted in their respective headquarters.
Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice
news

Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice

As protests throughout the United States continue in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota, the Jacksonville Jaguars players are leading a march of their own Friday.
Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time
news

Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time

The 49ers coach said his QB's improvement with another year in the offense could make San Francisco even more potent in 2020.
Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly
news

Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman needs a home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help in the backfield, but money may be the underlying issue between a proven veteran and a team with little cap room. 
Players send message to league in coordinated video post
news

Players send message to league in coordinated video post

A number of notable NFL players posted the identical video across their various social media accounts on Thursday night in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."
