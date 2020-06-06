Broncos players, coaches lead peaceful protest in Denver

Broncos players, coaches and executives led a protest in Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday, taking part in nationwide peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.
Von Miller, Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock were among the Denver players to partake in the march and protest. Broncos coach Vic Fangio, president/CEO Joe Ellis and vice president of strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen were also in attendance, among many others.
Multiple Broncos players spoke at the protest, including Miller and Justin Simmons, to hundreds of onlookers.
"The time is always right to do what's right," Miller said. "Once we have awareness, we've got to use our moral compass to make decisions on what's right. Black, white, it doesn't matter. It's 2020. Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown are still fighting this fight, and it's up to us to keep it going."