Friday, Jun 05, 2020 09:56 AM

Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice

As protests throughout the United States continue in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota, the Jacksonville Jaguars players are leading a march of their own Friday.

"For many Americans, now is the moment. Never has that been clearer," the team's official Twitter feed read.

Several players, including receiver D.J. Chark and kicker Josh Lambo, addressed the Jags before leading the march to "raise awareness for racial injustice against the Black community."

Some players, like quarterback Gardner Minshew, who couldn't make it to Duval for the march, provided social media videos to voice their support.

"I believe we have people on this team, and in this organization, that are committed to making real change," Minshew said. "We realize this won't happen from one march, from one day, but a consistent effort to bring justice and equality into our city, into our community."

The Jags weren't the only group of players marching Friday. Several Detroit Lions players were expected to join the Belle Isle Freedom March organized by former running back Joique Bell.

