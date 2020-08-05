Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

"It's not about proving anybody wrong. It's about just going to getting that Super Bowl trophy with my teammates," Carr said. "It has nothing to do with anybody outside, but on the inside, we just want to hold that trophy. Because, what I'm tired of, the hype machine that sometimes the NFL can be. I played way better last year, than I did in 2016, yet all we do is talk about that. Well, we won 12 games, so oh yeah, everyone's excited. I'm done with all that stuff. So, you can say good stuff, you can say bad stuff. I think you can sense it in the last probably year or so, I just don't care anymore, you can say whatever you want. I'm trying to go win that Super Bowl, so we can go hang one of these banners in this beautiful indoor that we've got. And then I want to try and go do it again and then I want to try to go do it again until I'm too old or they kick me out of this place. I just don't care about any of that stuff anymore. As soon as we go and win 12 games, Darren Waller's gonna be top 10 on the NFL list, as he should've been this year; you can't tell me there's 95 better players than Darren Waller, as he walks by right here. I just won't believe it. How's Rodney Hudson not on there? How's Trent Brown, the best right tackle in all of football not on that list. It's this hype machine, as soon as we start winning everyone's Madden ratings go up. Shocker. I'm tired of all that kind of stuff and I'm not playing those games anymore. Honestly, I'm happy that we're doing it that way. If we win, awesome, we're gonna keep grinding. I'm just going to stay true to what I do."