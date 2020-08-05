Around the NFL

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:33 PM

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As it stands heading into the 2020 NFL season, Derek Carr is the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback, just as he's been QB1 for the Silver and Black for the previous six seasons.

However, there will be a bit more fire in his belly and a heavier chip on his shoulder this time around it would seem.

Asked Tuesday if he had contemplated opting out of the upcoming season, Carr was emphatic that there was too much for him to prove for that thought to have been entertained.

"I did not. I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to my organization. I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," Carr told reporters on Tuesday. "There was no question I was going to play this year."

Carr is coming off an overlooked and quietly impressive 2019 season. He's been a starter for six seasons with just two starts missed, throwing for better than 4,000 yards in each of the last two seasons -- something no other Raiders QB had previously done. However, he's led the Raiders to just one winning season during his time with the franchise and has often been chastised for staying safe with his throws rather than looking for the home run.

In Carr's eyes, how he's judged has a lot to do with "hype" and whether his team wins or loses rather than the true talent that he and his teammates possess. Going forward, the quarterback's professed to concentrate on what lies within the locker room rather than any chatter beyond it.

"It's not about proving anybody wrong. It's about just going to getting that Super Bowl trophy with my teammates," Carr said. "It has nothing to do with anybody outside, but on the inside, we just want to hold that trophy. Because, what I'm tired of, the hype machine that sometimes the NFL can be. I played way better last year, than I did in 2016, yet all we do is talk about that. Well, we won 12 games, so oh yeah, everyone's excited. I'm done with all that stuff. So, you can say good stuff, you can say bad stuff. I think you can sense it in the last probably year or so, I just don't care anymore, you can say whatever you want. I'm trying to go win that Super Bowl, so we can go hang one of these banners in this beautiful indoor that we've got. And then I want to try and go do it again and then I want to try to go do it again until I'm too old or they kick me out of this place. I just don't care about any of that stuff anymore. As soon as we go and win 12 games, Darren Waller's gonna be top 10 on the NFL list, as he should've been this year; you can't tell me there's 95 better players than Darren Waller, as he walks by right here. I just won't believe it. How's Rodney Hudson not on there? How's Trent Brown, the best right tackle in all of football not on that list. It's this hype machine, as soon as we start winning everyone's Madden ratings go up. Shocker. I'm tired of all that kind of stuff and I'm not playing those games anymore. Honestly, I'm happy that we're doing it that way. If we win, awesome, we're gonna keep grinding. I'm just going to stay true to what I do."

What Carr has done every season has produced solid, if not spectacular, individual statistics. When those match up with team success, as Carr mentioned, it's likely the respect and accolades will follow.

Related Content

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Packers' Davante Adams: We were expecting a WR to be drafted

Just like many, Green Bay Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams thought his club would draft a receiver, but instead it went with QB Jordan Love. Despite the selection of Love, Adams doesn't believe it will affect Aaron Rodgers. 
Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'
news

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s level of interest in playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what OBJ was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if Berry's concerns have been addressed.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week and, on Tuesday, he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 18-6. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow injury was first of a kind for QB

Ben Roethlisberger talked to the media for the fist time in close to a year Tuesday, and the Steelers quarterback detailed the elbow injury that sidelined his 2019 season.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) runs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Patriots defeated Bengals 34-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the reserve/opt-out list Tuesday, the team announced.
Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon
news

Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals want to keep Joe Mixon around for the long haul. With the running back set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted that he's gotten several big-time contracts done this time of year.
Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC
news

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the Rams, the team is employing an OC in Kevin O'Connell. QB Jared Goff noted that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL