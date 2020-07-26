Around the NFL

The case of Raiders QB Derek Carr's quietly stellar 2019 season

During his recent seasons with the Raiders under the Jon Gruden-coaching umbrella, Derek Carr's status as the Silver and Black's franchise quarterback has seemingly been in doubt.

That doubt has been cast despite Carr putting up quietly impressive numbers.

And in the case of his 2019 campaign, Carr produced a quietly stellar – even historic – season, doubters or not.

When all was said and done in 2019, Carr had 4,054 yards passing and a 70.4 completion percentage, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to have 4,000 or more passing yards and a 70% or better completion rate in a single season, per NFL Research. The others are Drew Brees (2009, 2011, 2017) and Kirk Cousins (2018), according to NFL Research.

One of the most storied franchises in the NFL, the Raiders had never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons until Carr these last two campaigns, according to NFL Research.

Carr is still the presumed starting quarterback for the Raiders, of course, but their signing of former first-rounder Marcus Mariota at the least adds some intrigue.

It's truly an added chapter in the curious case of Carr, who's put up impressive numbers amid a Raiders franchise that has largely struggled and lacked consistency during his time.

In Carr's half-dozen seasons with the Raiders, he's missed just two of a possible 96 starts, made three Pro Bowls, had four head coaches and a lack of consistency at wide receiver. In that time, the Raiders have just one winning season and one playoff berth, which might well be the largest looming factor in regard to doubts of his status as a franchise QB.

Now, the Raiders have added first-round speedster Henry Ruggs to a receiver corps with Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow. Tight end Darren Waller has burst on the scene and Josh Jacobs appears to be a star running back in the making. Thus, at least on paper, it would seem Carr has a supporting cast the likes of which he's really never had the caliber of previously.

Despite Carr's historically efficient 2019, it was still a year in which he quarterbacked an offense that scored 19.6 points per game – joining the Bills and Dolphins as the only three teams in the league to have averaged less than 20 points the last three years, per NFL Research.

Perhaps the most curious aspect of Carr's quietly stellar 2019 campaign was his excellently efficient numbers did not translate to the most important numbers of touchdowns and victories. For 2020 to be a loudly stellar season, it would seem that will need to happen.

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss
Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss

Defenders Avery Moss and Trent Harris combined for 11 starts in 2019, but Miami released them on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp.
Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR
Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR

During the 2020 NFL season, there will be a temporary injured reserve for players who test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
After career year, Austin Ekeler takes Chargers' RB1 reins

For the first time in his NFL tenure, Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler will assume the role as the No. 1 running back. 
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is latest addition to Chiefs' scoring parade

If Kansas City and former LSU standout running back have their way, they will each have back-to-back titles to celebrate. 
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Chargers agree to terms with first-round LB Kenneth Murray 

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, the No. 23 overall pick, on his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per an informed source. 
Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins
Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen will have the chance for a new start in 2020. The Chicago Bears are trading Shaheen, the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The terms of the deal are undisclosed. 
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) looks on as he walks off the field after the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won the game 34-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Former Steelers, Raiders wideout has drawn interest from teams, but has yet to apply for reinstatement and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says it's unlikely he'll play again this year. 
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass in an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Chargers sign No. 6 pick Justin Herbert to rookie deal

Justin Herbert, the sixth pick of the Draft and the third QB selected, has finalized the terms of his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.  
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Jets trade All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

After months of brewing tension, things finally came to a head between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams on Saturday afternoon. The Jets traded the disgruntled All-Pro talent to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Aug 31, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette (3) during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Second first-rounder signed: Raiders ink CB Damon Arnette

Days after signing No. 12 pick Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas signed its second first-rounder, 19th overall selection Damon Arnette.
Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision
Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision

Less than 24 hours after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's announcement he would opt out of the 2020 season, Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the media he respects and supports his offensive lineman's decision. 
