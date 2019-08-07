Around the NFL

Raiders' Antonio Brown dealing with frostbitten feet

Published: Aug 07, 2019 at 03:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The mystery surrounding Antonio Brown's foot is slowly starting come to light.

Brown, who has been out of Oakland Raiders practice, didn't wear proper footwear in a cryogenic therapy chamber, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk first noted Brown's footwear fiasco.

Joining NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live, Rapoport said that the Raiders are still working through several questions with Browns' situation.

"From what I was told, Antonio Brown is still day to day," Rapoport said. "(He) was away from the facility yesterday seeing a specialist. He's done this before. Did it a couple days ago. Remember, this all goes back to his foot, which he so disgustingly posted on Instagram, a couple weeks ago. Something that -- those of us who watched Hard Knocks -- is going to be a big storyline. When is Antonio Brown going to be back? When are his feet going to be better?

"As far as the backstory -- what led to this -- what I was told, talking to a couple Raiders people, basically the story that they are saying is that Antonio Brown used a cryogenic chamber without proper footwear and that is why his feet ended up the way they did. Certainly, some other questions medically, for his feet, how they ended up looking like that, how he trained through feet which are so badly injured he really can't continue to train. A lot of questions there. But at the very least, that is the story they are saying. Still day-to-day. Unclear when Antonio Brown is going get back out at practice."

The Raiders acquired Brown via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and gave him a sparkling new contract.

At the very least, the foot issue is concerning from a rapport perspective with quarterback Derek Carr. At worst, it could affect the star receiver's regular season.

Brown still has more than a month to get his feet in order before the Raiders open the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The lesson here, friends, is always wear recommended precautionary wear -- I'm looking at you, Frat Bro, about to enter a tanning bed without eye wear.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 
news

'Hard Knocks' gives inside look at Dolphins WR room trying to persuade Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf

In the third episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," the wide receiver room tries to convince Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off Sunday night in a rematch of Week 9's thriller. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the importance of getting his team's 10th win of the 2023 season.
news

QB Jake Browning 'lit the world on fire' in Bengals' season-saving win over Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense like a five-star Michelin chef, leading the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. "He just lit the world on fire," head coach Zac Taylor said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.