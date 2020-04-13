Will Cam Newton ever be a game changer in the NFL again?

Chadiha: Like I said earlier, we're all landing in the same place here. I'll just wrap it up with some final thoughts about this topic. There's certainly a possibility for Cam to be a starter again in this league but being a game changer requires more factors that are outside his control. I do want to allude back to one of Jim's initial points about Cam's eccentric nature or the sulking. Everybody should be free to be themselves, but there is an inherent danger in cultivating a persona at that position that is so outsized: It makes decision-makers wary of how well you can fit into a lesser role. It's also hard to get back to being a starter once you've been on a backup track, especially for a quarterback in his 30s. As much as Cam has evolved -- and let's not forget he completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 2018 -- he's created a situation where interested teams have to wonder if he still needs to be a larger-than-life icon. It wasn't an issue for Bridgewater to be a backup in New Orleans or for Warner to be that with the Giants and Cardinals because they were low-key types as starters. I've always heard great things about Cam as a teammate, and that's a big part of what he'll have to sell to his next team. He's positioned himself as Superman. If he wants another shot at being a game changer -- which is going to involve a more challenging road than he's ever walked in the NFL -- he'll have to mix in a little more Clark Kent in the near future.